Public Safety Day will be an opportunity for first responders, community to bond

After kids enjoy their Easter Egg hunt this year, police and firefighters will be waiting for them.

The Key Biscayne Police and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue departments are hosting their quarterly Public Safety Day, from 10 a.m. to Noon on April 1 at the fire station, 560 Crandon Blvd.

Kids will be at different locations participating in traditional Easter Egg hunts in the morning but are encouraged to attend the open house event, which builds a relationship between law enforcement, firefighters and the community.

Kids and their parents will meet Fire Chief Eric Lang, Police Chief Frank Sousa and their first responders, who are on call around the clock to protect residents from criminals, put out fires, and rescue or treat injured people.

"It's an incredible opportunity for both the police and fire departments to engage with the public," Lang said. "We interact with children, parents and visitors, and talk about some of the programs we have available for the community. They will see the value of their public safety."

Lang said all of the fire department's equipment will be on display.

Personnel will demonstrate CPR, offer blood pressure checks, and outline emergency preparedness for hurricanes and fire medical emergencies.

Lang oversees 39 uniformed firefighters, a minimum of eight on duty for each shift.