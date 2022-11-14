Public Zoom meeting on Bear Cut Bridge maintenance set for Wednesday

Key Biscayne residents will get a chance to view proposed design plans regarding the 10-year rehabilitation of Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway and ask officials questions in the process.

The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works will host the virtual public meeting on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

"Every 10 years, they're required to rehabilitate the bridge and go through an inspection," said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

This design phase is not part of the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study that is expected to be introduced next year, which would lead to the potential replacement of the bridge.

"This (Wednesday meeting) is solely to discuss ideas ... to address the maintenance issues now," Williamson said.

Construction and repairs are scheduled to begin in the spring.

The bridge has been deemed safe for transportation by experts, but the inspection of the pillars, and each base where saltwater continually laps at it, is crucial, especially in the wake of coastal hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The proposed project consists of rehabilitating the existing bridge at and below the driving surface. Temporary lane closures will be needed to complete repairs to the deck level, and all closures will take place overnight to limit disruption to traffic. For more information about the project, click here.

The expenses will be minimal to the Village.

"This will only cost us time and participation and attention," Williamson said. "Oh, and a little inconvenience."

Outside contractors eventually will handle the bulk of the work.

"I'm super-excited," Williamson said. "And I appreciate the great partnership between the County and Village. They reached out to us. It's important to address these issues on a regular basis for our residents, co-workers and visitors. The fact they (included) us, residents and stakeholders ... shows how important this project will be."

The meeting will be held on the Zoom Virtual Meeting Platform. Registration is required to participate via Zoom. To register, please click here to register for the meeting. The Zoom webinar ID is 875 7607 8964.

Attendance at this meeting is encouraged and any comments will be appreciated. For additional information regarding this project, please call (305) 375-2810 or send an email to DTPWOutreach@miamidade.gov.

For information related to projects along the Rickenbacker Causeway, please visit Miami-Dade County's Rickenbacker Causeway.