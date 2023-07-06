Purchase or declare eminent domain on Entry Block, Crandon Tennis Center construction lawsuit among island news in 2013

Council entry block appraisals underway; Walgreens site plan resubmitted

Appraisers are determining a value for the Village Entry Block to help local leaders decide if they want to pursue acquisition; meanwhile, a developer proposing a Walgreens for the site says he'll resubmit his site plan after Building, Zoning and Planning staff found it deficient.

Village Council members reviewed both issues - and raised the possibility of eminent domain to acquire the site - at a Tuesday, April 9, meeting. Village Attorney Steve Helfman said the Council's conversation about acquiring the property (which includes the former Stefano's nightclub, which is not related to Stefano's Wine & Liquor, and the former La Carreta restaurant) for public use review or the Walgreens proposed by developer Max Puyanic, Chief Executive Officer of Key-based Commodore Realty, will continue moving forward on simultaneous, yet separate paths.

"With a sense of the value, you can decide what to do," he told the Council. "In the meantime, we'll keep processing the plans. Until you buy the land, you have to act on his plan."

Legal wrangling continues over Crandon Tennis Center construction

Was it really just weeks ago that Serena Williams and Andy Murray were hoisting trophies at a sun-drenched Crandon Tennis Center, marking the end of another successful Sony Open tournament produced by IMG at the Miami-Dade County park? In the courtrooms of Miami-Dade County, that idyllic image seems far, far away.

Next week, attorneys for IMG, the County and Bruce Matheson, whose family donated the land for Crandon Park, will be in circuit court for preliminary hearings on a lawsuit filed by Matheson, alleging a proposal to build a permanent stadium and other structures at the tennis center violates the Crandon Park Master Plan, and that the referendum that approved the project was invalid.

And, earlier this month, County attorneys filed a motion to dismiss in response to a lawsuit from IMG arguing it should be a co-defendant to Matheson's suit, which was filed only against the County. In a strongly-worded 25-page document, Miami-Dade attorneys call aspects of IMG's stance on the improvements "ludicrous" and lacking common sense. It may appear there's trouble in paradise; that IMG and the County - just months after partnering to pass the November referendum with over 72 percent of the vote, and on the heels of a mid-Sony Open press conference at which IMG officials spoke enthusiastically of "putting shovels in the ground" after next year's tournament - are suddenly at odds.

60 Years for K-Center

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center held a party at the Key Biscayne Beach Club to commemorate its 60th year in existence.

Rotary Art Festival

While other parts of the United States had their snow shovels out, Key Biscayne residents and visitors enjoyed the paint brushes of the artists at the 49th annual Rotary Art Festival on the Village Green on a picture-perfect spring day.

Martial arts winners

Dr. Kemper Scholarship

Michael Hann was named the recipient of the first Dr. Robert Kemper Award for Professionalism in Medicine during a luncheon at the Fairways at the Crandon Park Golf Course.

Young Talent, Big Dreams

Bear Cut Bridge rehab could start May 1

Miami-Dade County's approved Bear Cut and West bridge rehabilitation could begin May 1 - unless the Village Council can convince enough County Commissioners the project is being built atop a shaky foundation and should be delayed.

Local leaders have dire concerns about the stability of the pilings beneath part of the bridge built in 1944, and prefer a short-term fix that would make way for a new bridge within 10 years;

County officials maintain the foundation can serve the 40 years their rehab would last.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, on Wednesday, April 3, signed off on a memo that recommends executing a contract negotiated with Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. for design/build completion of the rehab as approved. The document also states he estimates issuing a Notice to Proceed May 1 following County Commission ratification of the agreement. That would likely mean three to four months of design work, followed by construction.

But, in Key Biscayne, the Council put its money where its mouth is regarding its concerns about the pilings: local leaders voted unanimously to spend $50,000 on an independent engineering consultant to explore the condition of the bridge's foundation in hopes of arming them with enough expert evidence to convince the County the existing structure can't safely support the rehab, and a new bridge is the only safe option.

Adding fuel to that fire, attorney Gene Stearns, the longtime island resident, started the website www.saverickenbacker.com to push for a new bridge, and uncovered a 1940s-era ad he says makes it startlingly clear relying on 70-year-old pilings is not just a leap of faith, but one of insanity.

Women’s Giving Circle

The Key Biscayne Women's Giving Circle held its annual fundraiser at the Ziff Ballet and Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts. Proceeds benefit the Arsht Center/Ailey Camp Miami, ArtCares for Kids, Battle of the Books, DASH and Toussaint L'Ouverture elementary.

Save Our Sisters

Save Our Sisters Dragon Boat team held a fundraiser at Fairways on the Crandon Park Golf Course.

To read the last #islanderthrowback, click here.