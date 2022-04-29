Spencer Raymond has been in the real estate industry on the island since shortly after relocating from Manhattan to South Florida.

In 2013, he joined EWM Realty International - now BHHS EWM Realty, iInitially working from the Coral Gables office, before deciding to relocate back to the Key where his brother, (local KBCS/MAST educator and "minor celebrity") Jeff teaches AP Students preparing for college, and where his parents - retired snowbirds came to call home over 20 years ago.

We recently had a chance to sit with Raymond to learn more about him and his perspective on the hyper-active real estate market on the island.

IN. How do you see the Key Biscayne real estate market?

SP. Key Biscayne is unique. There’s nowhere else to build and we know how much people love to live here. We have prices very high, and even though people are talking about market corrections and prices going down, I don’t see that in Key Biscayne, where there’s no inventory and increasing demand. Prices have increased a lot in a very short period of time.

Also, we had a lot of waterfront inventory for many years, and it was sitting there unsold. Now there’s very little waterfront inventory. One property closed in October 2020 for $15.5 million; now they were offered $31 million and they have not accepted the offer. It doubled the price in less than two years. This is what I hear from people: “We love the offer, but where are we going to live?” If they want to stay here in Key Biscayne, there’s not a lot of waterfronts available.

I have people that want to sell, but they don’t know where to go.

IN. What would you recommend to someone in that case?

SR. Sometimes it’s a short-term pain for a long-term gain. If they are going to sell and make a very good return on their investment so figure it out… (It) depends on your personal situation.

IN. Is it a good moment to sell?

SR. It is a good moment to sell and wait to see where the market is going essentially, but nobody has a crystal ball. Everything is changing so quickly now. Nobody ever knows if we are at the top or the bottom of the market. There’s no guarantee.

It’s a good moment to sell, and also people are looking for different areas. There’s a lot of beautiful places here in Florida.

Again, it depends on your personal situation if you want to sell and take advantage (of the market) now. If you want to travel the world, it could be a good opportunity to do that, rent a smaller property for some time, and travel with your kids or grandkids. In the meanwhile you see where the market goes and then take it from there.

I think in the next six months to a year we will get a better sense where the Miami market is going. But there’s a question mark right now.

Single family homes are becoming very attractive because of people working from home now. They want more space. They want nice yards. If I’m not gonna be working from the office, I need more room. I’m going to spend a lot more time here if I’m not going to the office, so I want to be sure that I’m comfortable here.

IN. Do you think prices are going to stay high or we will see a decrease in prices soon?

I think this moment is going to last at least for this year.

We still have a lot of people coming to live in Florida. Inventory is still very low, and even though a lot of new construction is being built, it is not available yet. I think that in summer we are going to see a lot of activity.

People coming from the Northeast that haven’t sold will be probably putting the properties on the market, hopefully selling and using the money to come to Florida to purchase in South Florida. I expect an active summer and I expect over the year to remain very active. I don’t see a slowing down.

PROFILE SPENCER RAYMOND

Spencer Raymond Group - Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services - EWM Realty

City: San Francisco.

Your Career: Music - Television - Real Estate.

Hobbies: Play Drums and bass. Funk and Jazz music.

2 Favorite Bands: Galactic, (New Orleans funk band). Radiohead.

3 Favorite Foods: Sushi. Salmon. Chicken.

Time of the day you like the most: Early in the morning, when everything is quiet. That’s when I mentally prepare the day.

What inspires you: Travel, experience different cultures.