Sunday afternoon, a wooden boat, described as “rustic” and “well made” by resident David Adams, came ashore at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, close to the Lighthouse, carrying up to 17 Cubans, onboard.

Exactly how many people came on to the beach is not known at this time. Adams was told 3 people were seen running away from the boat “into the park.” Adams’ wife Ines Lozano, who is President of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, said friends told her “It appears there were 10.”

Longtime resident, Dra. Elsa Dominguez, who was at the park celebrating with out-of-town family, said there were 20 people who scattered around the park. Dominguez described the boat as “terrifying to see: all handmade, cardboard, cans etc,” adding that “only God could make it land without that boat falling apart in the ocean.”

An Instagram post by Elia G. De La Torre, Esq said. “Memorable experience on this Memorial Day seeing this raft just arrive from Cuba. 17 rafters safe and sound. God's work.” In a second post Sunday, De La Torre added that the occupants “…got off so quickly. Half hour later the guards and helicopter were roaming.”

Adams, in a video he shared with Islander News said he has seen many boats arrive from Cuba but found this one to be “curious” in that it had no engine. Adams also pointed out that if had water bottles branded with the Navarro Pharmacy, the local pharmacy chain now owned by CVS, label. The bottles had not been open or consumed. Adams said the bottles originated from Canada. In the video, he speculated that perhaps some from Miami went to Cuba to bring the refugees to the U.S.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.