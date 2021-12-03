When Sylvia Naruns-Read was getting ready for work at the Key Biscayne K-8 school that morning in October, she had no idea her day would literally be life-changing.

Her 5th grade class was in full swing to celebrate on the Thursday before Halloween; many of the children were in costumes and they all had candy for treats. The class was sitting together, enjoying treats and watching a Halloween cartoon.

Then, Ms. Nilda Delrio, a Spanish teacher watching with them, noticed a boy who looked like he was gagging. Suddenly some of the children started yelling out “He’s choking!”

Naruns-Read’s instincts kicked in.

“I picked him up even though he was bigger than me, and did the Heimlich maneuver. The first time it didn’t work, but the second time I tried it, the candy just flew out of his mouth!” she said.

The boy was fine after the candy was out. As a precaution, the school called his father, who came and took him home.

In her almost 20 years as a teacher, Naruns-Read had never dealt with this type of an emergency.

She began her career as a teacher’s aide in the late 1980s, while attending the University of Miami, taking a dual degree in Psychology and Elementary Education.

Her first teaching job after graduating in 1992 was working with first graders at the KBK8. She went to Paul Laurence Dunbar Elementary School in Overtown for five years, then taught at Eneida Hartner Elementary in the Design District for seven years before returning to KBK8.

Having been born and raised on Key Biscayne, Naruns-Read actually attended KBK8 during her early childhood years. In fact, her mother was the music teacher at the school.

Naruns-Read, a mother of two, currently teaches science and math to 46 students. She works with half of them at a time, since they split up to change classes.

Naruns-Read’s recorded history on Key Biscayne began in 1966, when she was born. Her birth announcement was in the first edition of the Islander News. Now she returns as a life-saving hero.

“I did what anybody else would do, I just acted on instinct, as a mother and a teacher. I had been trained how to do it, but that was years ago. Mostly I just did what I had seen on TV and in movies,” she said.

Wherever the instinct came from, as a result of Naruns-Read’s quick action, there is certainly one family on the Key who has something extra special to be grateful for this Holiday season.