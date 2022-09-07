Key Biscayne voters will be treated to another Village Council election in the fall as five candidates qualified by the deadline to run for three positions on the dais, which also will have a new mayor seated in November.

Four-year terms for the unpaid but highly visible positions will expire for Ed London, Luis Lauredo and Ignacio Segurola. London is the only one of those seeking re-election.

Here is a snapshot of the candidates (in alphabetical order by last name):

Andy Herrera:

As a resident of Key Biscayne for nearly a decade with his wife and two children, Andy Herrera believes his experience as a business/financial consultant can go a long way in helping to clarify and prioritize the infrastructure projects confronting the Village at least over the next four years.

"I want to be your champion on the Village Council, advocating for the well-being of our families, the future of our children’s education, resiliency of our island, and protection of right-of-way on the Rickenbacker Causeway," he said, further noting that traffic and bicycle enforcement needs to be equitably applied to all County residents and visitors.

Herrera said, as a Cuban-American, he is a true believer of the American Dream. "I am grateful for the opportunities I have achieved in this great nation."

He pointed to Key Biscayne's important business community, which "can count on me to defend their interests," not only by promoting the "buy local" theme, but also by helping assist local businesses with all available federal and state resources.

Herrera, who during the 2020 elections made news for his use of a bullhorn at public political campaign locations, also said some critical decisions will be made over the next four years, and they need to be made with caution.

"I want to preserve our unique island paradise, the character of our Village and tight-knit community that makes our way of life incredibly special. I believe our Key Biscayne way of life should be at the forefront of any decision or policy undertaken by our Village," he said.

Among the topics are the 2040 Vision Plan, in which "we need to be mindful of the character and aesthetics of our Village," while limiting the increase of density, protecting the current quality of life, and "fortifying our resiliency and infrastructure, (which) must be balanced against our budgetary constraints."

"I believe that a successful and effective Council is one that collaborates, and works cohesively toward consensus," he said. "... Our community is strong and resilient, but we must work together to confront our challenges without compromising our Village neighborly essence and kindness.

"I am honored to run for Village Council, and I respectfully ask for your vote."

To reach out to Herrera, email him at andy4villagecouncil@gmail.com.

Nicholas Lopez-Jenkins:

Getting involved "for the right reasons" is why the approximate 20-year resident of Key Biscayne decided to run for his first political office. At 52, he's the middle of three generations who have lived on the island, and today shares a condo with his "beautiful" wife Marina, daughter Julia, 4, and son Francis, 2.

He grew up in Lakeland in the '70's, when lemonade stands and evening strolls offered that small-town feel, the same type of "special" lifestyle wants to preserve in Key Biscayne. He is a Belen Jesuit high school graduate, and received his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the University of Miami.

His father worked as a consultant with the Village for 10-15 years, focusing on flooding and resiliency issues.

Currently in the insurance consulting business, handling both personal and commercial policy holders, he was asked why he would run for office.

"It's kind of like (what you learned in) ninth grade civics, and when you reach a certain age, it's like, 'If I don't do it, who's going to do it?' “ he said. “I kind of took this opportunity as a citizen not to make radical change, but there always can be improvement in anything. I'm looking to make more friends (in this role) and not walk away with enemies."

To reach out to Lopez-Jenkins, email him at lopezjenkinsn@gmail.com

Ed London:

Previously having served on Village Council from 2012-2016 and now from 2018-2022, London, 82, has lived on Key Biscayne with his wife, Claire, for 49 years, having moved from Philadelphia.

He attended Penn State and Columbia University (N.Y.) and has compiled a long list of civic and public service duties, including: serving as the vice chairman and founder of Citizens Property Insurance Co. in Florida; being appointed to the State Oversight Board for the Dade County school system; member and chairman of the Investment Advisory Board of the State Board Administration, which oversees $60 billion in pensions for all state and many county employees; and general contractor on the State Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Locally, he has served as president of The Towers of Key Biscayne's condo association, and was a Commodore at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

Over the years, London has earned the respect of the community's taxpayers and fellow city leaders for analyzing, dissecting and often questioning certain expenditures by the Village.

Asked why he decided to run for office again, for a position that does not pay, he replied: "I believe I can contribute to the Village that I love ... (and) sometimes they have pizza, so I will work for food."

To reach out to London, email him at edwardlondon@gmail.com.

Oscar Sardiñas:

The Coral Gables Senior High and University of Florida graduate, now 49, has lived on Key Biscayne since 1985, leaving for a short time before returning. He lives with a "wonderful" wife and two "amazing" girls, ages 10 and 6, who attend the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, and has a brother who lives on the island, as well as his parents.

Although he has no political background, he is the founder and president of the local Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation, which has developed an after-school enrichment curriculum for grade-school kids the past two years.

Asked simply what made him decide to run for office, he replied: "Because I love this island. We are entering a crucial stage in our growth as a community that requires a coming together of best practices and prudent stewardship. Both my personal and professional accomplishments over the years have facilitated my skill-set of building consensus, listening intently and taking action, which I believe is the combination of efforts our community needs to excel.”

Sardiñas' professional background and skill-set spans many areas, from building cross-functional, global supply chain teams to local startup growth, combining his "undeniable faith" in people and his ability to honor perspectives working toward common goals.

He has been elected to serve as a member of the Educational Excellence School Advisory Committee (EESAC) as well as being appointed to the Educational Advisory Board of Key Biscayne (EAB). He also sits on the HOA board of The Ambassador Condominium.

Sardiñas said Key Biscayne and its community "has blessed my family with a quality of life surpassing any expectation I may have had, and so I am here today to give it my all, and to serve and contribute to the best of my ability.

“I hope my neighbors will honor me with their vote of confidence in return for my pledge to serve thoughtfully, respectfully and humbly and with the utmost enthusiasm.”

To reach out to Sardiñas, email him at sardinasforcouncil@gmail.com or visit his website at sardinasforcouncil.com or his Instagram page at @Oscar.sardinas.

Fernando Vazquez:

The native of Salem, Mass., has lived on Key Biscayne for 20 years with his wife, Marcela, older son Justin (now in California) and daughter Victoria, who will soon be turning 18.

He graduated with an ocean engineering degree from Florida Tech in Melbourne, where he enjoyed surfing at nearby Sebastian Inlet. He was also a member of the crew team who, amazingly, had an oar chewed off by an alligator. "That recognized my shortcomings in that sport," he said, laughing.

The son of Argentine parents, Vazquez, now 60, has encompassed much of life around flood management and flood control – impressing the Village enough that it used his presentation in February as the basis for the current resiliency plan.

Working for AECOM, the group tied to evaluating stormwater issues for Key Biscayne, Vazquez looked at the "arteries" below the village and found an outdated stormwater system -- "basically defunct" -- with piecemeal repairs.

His breakthrough came in 2010 as the Miami Beach Director of Transportation and Director of Capital Improvements, when he put his engineering skills to work and wrote the state’s first stormwater master plan. At the time, the word "resiliency" was not common, but climate change and sustainability were.

"I was kind of a trailblazer in that respect," he said, "but it took a lot of community input, a lot of due diligence."

That same document, showing how sea level rise could swallow up the area if nothing is done, was adopted by Miami-Dade County and later by the Southeast Regional Compact.

Today, instead of taking another city engineer job, he'd rather lead the way as a Council member.

"Our Biscayne Bay is polluted, the sea walls are in dire need of repair, we have traffic calming issues ... We are becoming a complex urban environment, and I think the Village needs me as a person to support policy in the right direction," he said. "I intend to live here for the rest of my days."

To reach out to Vazquez, email him at fernandokb2022@proton.me or check out his official campaign Instagram at @fernandovkb2022.

The general election takes place with live voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Key Biscayne Community Center. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.