Rabbi’s Caroline’s invocation kicking off the Mayoral debate

Rabbi Avremel Caroline delivered a powerful invocation at last Thursday’s Village of Key Biscayne Mayoral Debate presented by Islander News and the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, featuring candidates Fausto Gómez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco.

The message was well received and even cited by some of the candidates. Here is a reprint of Rabbi Caroline’s invocation:

We have come together this evening, ultimately for the purpose of strengthening our community. Our shared vision is for a community where we all, together, live healthy, prosperous, and meaningful lives in a safe and beautiful environment. This is something we all have in common.

During a time of transition, especially a transition in leadership as our community is preparing for the upcoming mayoral election, it is especially important to remind ourselves of our shared vision and interests. While there will always be different views on how to achieve that vision and in which order to prioritize those interests, it is appropriate for us to emphasize and appreciate our shared commitment to our community and to each other.

It is for this purpose that we are invited to take a moment before the exchange of perspectives and opinions begins, and to share a moment of prayer and reflection, to call forth the very best version of ourselves, and to do so together.

The Talmud, in the section called Pirkei Avot, has a passage where it describes four qualities - wisdom, strength, wealth, and honor, giving a new insight and deeper definition to each of them.

First, איזהו חכם, הלומד מכל אדם

“Who is truly wise? One who learns from every person”

Wisdom is not knowing a lot; it is knowing how to listen and learn from others. It is not having the best opinions but having the skills and the humility to hear somebody else's.

Second, איזהו גיבור, הכובש את יצרו

“Who is truly mighty? One who controls their own impulses.”

While strength and power are often associated with controlling others, the strongest people are those who have true control over themselves

Third, איזהו עשיר, השמח בחלקו

“Who is truly wealthy? One who is happy with their portion.”

Gratitude makes someone far richer than any amount of possessions ever will, or even can.

Finally, איזהו מכובד, המכבד את הברייות

“Who is truly honored? One who honors others.”

Putting others down can be a quick way to be acknowledged, but to be truly respected means to earn people’s trust, and that can only be accomplished by truly respecting others (even one’s adversaries), by lifting others up, and by speaking positively about everyone.

With this in mind, please join me in prayer to the Almighty God, that our community be blessed to live in true harmony, to celebrate our differences and the wholesome community they create.

May we be blessed with the wisdom to learn from every person and appreciate their unique qualities, experiences, and points of view.

May we be blessed with the strength to face and overcome our own weaknesses and shortcomings.

May we be blessed with the wealth of being grateful and appreciating the countless blessings we experience every day.

And may we be blessed with the honor of honoring others, with enough confidence in our own message that we can respect someone else's message, and with the honor and trust that this brings.

And may our community be blessed to achieve our shared vision of building a beautiful community where we live together in peace, harmony, and friendship.

And let us say, Amen.

You can watch a replay of Rabbi Caroline's invocation by clicking here.

To reach Rabbi Caroline or the Chabad of Key Biscayne, visit chabadkeyb.com or email info@chabadkeyb.com. You may also call (305) 365-6744.