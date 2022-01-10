Raft of 'ingenious assembly and welding craftsmanship' comes ashore at Bill Baggs

Seashells aren’t the only things found on the beaches of Key Biscayne.

Sunday morning, about 9 a.m., resident Michael Nearing, President of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, spotted an estimated 15- to 20-foot spaceship-looking raft that had floated in near The Towers at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

An official with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Miami, part of the Division of Homeland Security, said Sunday the department is investigating.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa also was checking on any updates, but said Sunday afternoon the Border Patrol was in charge.

Resident Prudence Gill said two silver cones at the rear of the raft — one with red painted letters - appeared to spell EMANUEL.

Dearing said the cones anchored the vessel which was made of rusted, mustard-colored cylinders with three sturdy metal or steel bars across for passengers to hold onto. At the base of the raft there was also two wooden planks, perhaps for the pilot to steer or observe.

Inside, it looked like it contained some kind of engine or carburetor. Nearing said it actually was a “prop-driven car engine mounted in the center inboard and fed from one or more of the 55-gallon drums on the side of the raft which was set up to serve as the fuel tank.”

Nearing called it “ingenious assembly and welding craftsmanship” and “colors worthy of their own poster.”

David Adams, a 24-year resident of Key Biscayne and a digital journalist for Univision, showed the Islander News in a video that the raft is certainly from Cuba. He held up a discarded sack from the raft of Vietnamese white rice with the words Alimport * Habana * Cuba across the top with an expiration date of July 31, 2021.

Alimport is a Cuban state-owned company established in Havana in 1962 and its main imports and exports are not only food, but also raw materials for the food industry.

Adams said the raft appears to be made with barrels, or drums, of Cuban honey. On one of the barrels, he noticed the word Cubalse, the name for another state enterprise founded in 1962 that reportedly offers and sells products and services to diplomats and foreigners in Cuba.

Adams estimated maybe 10 people could fit in the steel hull, which likely has a propeller underneath the engine, he said.

“The way they built it is ingenious, but they’ve had a lot of practice,” he said referring to the number of Cubans over the years who have wanted to flee the country. “I’ve seen a lot of Cuban rafts of all types. Usually, they’re made of wood, with thick plastic sheeting and Styrofoam blocks, all bolted together and with some type of industrial glue. And, there’s usually a sail and a motor as a backup.

“I’ve never seen one like this ... it’s an unusual fabrication. If you look, it’s designed to imitate an inflatable dinghy.”

Adams said the vessel came all the way to shore, likely slipping past authorities, because the U.S. Coast Guard usually will mark a big red “X” on the side after it’s been intercepted and/or the occupants have been rescued.

“It looks quite seaworthy, surprisingly,” Adams said.

There has been no word if anyone onboard was still in the Bill Baggs area.

Last August, a group of 42 Haitian migrants who may have landed somewhere near Crandon Park on Key Biscayne tried to dodge Coast Guard and police before they were corralled. The U.S. Border Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission we’re also among the responding agencies to what was labeled a “maritime smuggling event.”

It is roughly 224 direct miles from Havana to the state park.

Just four days ago, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to another maritime smuggling event in the Florida Keys where 15 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody and processed for removal. They were assisted by the U.S. Customs and Border Air and Marine Operations unit.

Bill Durham contributed to this report.