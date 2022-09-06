Rally supporting effort to stop homeless camp on Virginia Key planned at Miami City Hall

It certainly didn't take long to gather some support.

By Monday morning, nearly 17,000 people from the Key Biscayne and surrounding areas of Miami had signed a petition on Change.org supporting a rally on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in front of Miami's City Hall to protest any further consideration for a homeless encampment on Virginia Key, and to urge commissioners to re-open the Virginia Key Outdoor Center.

At 9 a.m. that day, the City of Miami Commission will be meeting for the first time since they passed the pilot program for the homeless encampment on Virginia Key.

The program has since been put on a "pause" for six months after a public outcry over the process of a second resolution vote securing passage, after the first resolution vote had failed.

One of the items for discussion -- perhaps, since it is not yet on the agenda -- will be the fate of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, which was ordered shut down due to numerous "code violations" three weeks ago.

The homeless pilot program was to have 50-100 movable "tiny homes" in place near the North Trail on Virginia Key, half of the total of a more permanent encampment site that officials would hope for in creating a guarded, safe harbor for Miami's "chronically" homeless.

On the request of Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who vehemently opposes the Virginia Park site due to its fragile environment and status as a treasure for Miami nature lovers, other locations in Miami-Dade County will now be studied. Everything will again be discussed at the Commission meeting on Sept. 22.

The public notice for the rally calls for local activists to bring signs, water and snacks in front of Miami City Hall at 3500 Pan American Drive before the 9 a.m. start of the Commission meeting and urges parties to sign up for the morning public comments portion.

David Peery is the founder and executive director of the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, which is the "anchor" to bring together various coalitions (including those from Virginia Key and civil rights groups) with one focus -- stopping the "tiny homes" idea, a plan he called "misguided, to put it mildly."

"There are some racial components to this," explained Peery, as to why MCARE has gotten involved. "Sixty percent of Miami's homeless is black, in relation to 18% of the county's population that is black. Now, this plan calls for deporting (them) to an island that formerly hosted a segregated beach (where only blacks could go to in the county until the Civil Rights Act was signed in 1964)."

Isolating the homeless off the Rickenbacker Causeway is not the solution, Peery said.

"It's a slap in the face," he said. "Just because they are poor, (commissioners are) offering this substandard housing that could catch fire ... it's not a 'home,' it's a little shack that looks like a dog house. And it's dehumanizing."

Trying to ‘hide’ area’s homeless

Peery, who expects "maybe a couple hundred" people to protest outside City Hall, said there are several reasons for the public outcry, starting with the process. After public comment addressing the homeless camp proposal, the resolution was defeated 3-2; then, several hours later, Miami Commissioner Alex de la Portilla had second thoughts and brought it back, resulting in a 3-2 vote in favor.

"They didn't follow any type of process for getting the appropriate stakeholders involved," said Peery, noting that the Commission wanted to establish a policy by "hiding the problem of homelessness in Miami and putting it in someone else's backyard. That's why we're having this problem. It's a bad policy."

The recent shutout of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center is another reason for MCARE to get involved.

"People think it's retaliation (from Commissioner Joe Carollo, who initially brought forth the "tiny homes" concept)," Peery said. "It could be, but it could be worse."

He pointed out that the Outdoor Center's location was next door to the proposed homeless encampment location near the North Trail on Virginia Key.

"It raises suspicions (as to why they would shut down that center). Now, they (people in the community) suspect that it could be used as a utility lot to extend utility lines from the Outdoor Center (to the camp).

"I'm not normally a conspiracy theorist, but two plus two ... It could be a coincidence. But when they paused it for six months, and now (the utilities commission) says that's exactly the time it would take -- six months -- to extend the utility lines ... it would really be terrible -- horrible -- if this was being done mean-spirited, or in retaliation (to put people out of jobs). That would make it worse."

Area’s natural beauty a risk

Destroying the natural beauty of that area is another concern for those who continue to fight to protect Virginia Key and its aesthetics.

Dr. Leah Kinniard, co-founder of the Virginia Key Alliance, plans on attending the rally with another of the group's co-founder.

"It's important as a major recreational facility and location for Miamians," she said, in hopes of preserving that rare, untapped development area.

Peery's organization is looking for speakers and are accepting donations for making signs and offering water for the protesters. If you are interested in supporting the rally, you may email: info@miamiracialequity.org.

"This is your opportunity to show the City of Miami Commissioners how much the residents love and value Virginia Key Park and the Virginia Key Outdoor Center," the rally's statement reads. "This could possibly be our last chance to show the Commissioners how much of a value Virginia Key Park and the Virginia Key Outdoor Center (@VKOCFL) is to the community. Please show up!"

As part of MCARE's Mission Statement, it reads: "We view housing and health care public policy through a racial equity lens: public policies either advance racial equity or increase inequities."

If you are unable to come in person, here are a few things you can do, the rally notice reads:

1) Contact your elected officials. Express to them that Virginia Key Park is an environmentally sensitive area and the Virginia Key Outdoor Center has become a staple in the local community when it comes to promoting and providing access to the outdoors!

Mayor Francis Suarez. fsuarez@miamigov.com (305) 250-5300

District #1 Alex Diaz de la Portilla. adiazdelaportilla@miamigov.com (305) 250-5430

District #2 Ken Russell. krussell@miamigov.com (305) 250-5333

District #3 Joe Carollo. jcarollo@miamigov.com (305) 960-4650

District #4 Manolo Reyes. mreyes@miamigov.com (305) 250-5420

District #5 Christine King. district5@miamigov.com (305) 250-5390

2.) Tag elected officials online. SHOW them how important Virginia Key Park is by sharing a memory on the island, at the VKOC, or at the Virginia Key Mountain Bike Trails. All of their social media handles are above. Make sure to also tag @vkocfl, @virginiakeybicycleclub, and neighbors like @keybiscayne for reposting.

3.) Sign and share the ongoing petition, www.change.org/savevirginiakey

4.) Contact the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity (@miamiracialequity). They are currently organizing the rally outside of City Hall and are in need of supplies to create signs and water for volunteers.

Peery can take solace, at least, that something already good has come from any controversy the proposal has stirred.

"The good news is that this horrible thing they are proposing is prompting a conversation with organizations coming together that wouldn't necessarily get together (on key issues)," he said.

In addition to the rally, a GoFundMe page has gathered more than $4,000 in donations to help support the Outdoor Center's staff. More than 12 were left without jobs when the decision to cease operations was announced.