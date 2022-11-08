Rancorous election ends with Joe Rasco as mayor; London, Sardiñas and Vazquez win Village Council seats

Joe Rasco's cushion seat in the center of the next Village proceedings should be a bit more comfortable than the chair he occupied the last time he won Key Biscayne's mayoral election 20 years ago.

Rasco, a 44-year resident of Key Biscayne and a founding member when the city incorporated in 1991, comfortably defeated Fausto Gomez 2,889-1,759 (62.16%-37.84%) in what had been a hard-fought battle.

But Tuesday night, Rasco enjoyed a cushion of a lead (1,832-1,058) when the first wave of early votes were displayed on the Miami-Dade County Elections site and cruised with the in-person votes.

Gomez congratulated Rasco in a video statement.

"Friends and neighbors, the voters of Key Biscayne have spoken and I accept the results," he said. "I congratulate our new mayor on a hard-fought campaign. I wish him well. Our message carried, but our candidacy did not.”

Two new members and one incumbent swept the three vacancies on the Village Council. Ed London led the field of five candidates with 2,578 votes (25.79%), while Oscar Sardiñas (2,309 or 23.09%) and Fernando Vazquez (2,019 or 20.19%) also were voted in.

Political newcomers Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins (1,666 or 16.66%) and Andy Herrera (1,426 or 14.26%) made it a fairly tight race.

"Everything's good," said London, who was eager to get off his feet after 12 hours of holding his sign at the Community Center. "I'm very happy, happy for everybody."

Lopez-Jenkins told the Islander News that he was "touched" that more than 1,600 voted for him and was very appreciative.

As for the seven Charter Amendments, Key Biscayne voters said no to five of them, including:

* No. 1, which called for eliminating costly mailed notices for capital projects in excess of $500,000 and would have increased the ordinance threshold amount to $1 million. The vote was 2,486-1,988 (55.57% "no" votes).

* No. 2, which called for the raising of the Village's debt cap from 1% to 2% of the total assessed value (still the most restrictive debt cap in the county). The vote was 2,796-1,711 (62.04% "no" votes).

* No. 3, which would allow the debt cap to be exceeded if approved by a majority vote of the electors in any referendum held after November 2022. The vote was 2,350-2,202 (51.63% "no" votes).

* No. 4, which would have allowed land development regulation amendments be made by a super-majority of Council (5 of 7 votes in most cases), rather than going to a referendum each time. The vote was 2,804-1,709 (62.13% "no" votes).

* No. 5, which would have created a Council primary if the number of candidates is equal to or greater than three times the number of open Council positions. The vote was 2,340-2,177 (51.80% "no" votes).

Two of the amendments easily passed:

* No. 6, requiring a courtesy electronic public notice for all meetings requiring public notice. The vote was 3,267-1,102 (74.78% "yes" votes).

* No. 7, adopting an ordinance to ensure compliance with open meeting laws. The vote was 2,803-1,525 (64.76% "yes" votes).

Unperturbed by occasional squally weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, voters on Key Biscayne set near-record numbers at the Community Center polling location, accounting for 58.95% of the 8,152 total registered voters.

Key Biscayne's vote total easily surpassed that of the August primary, where 38% of the Village's registered voters cast ballots..

“The turnout shows people are interested; it's a good civic thing, and getting involved is by voting," London said.

In other races with state and national implications:

* Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis defeated challenger Charlie Crist 55.21%-44.04% (with 1,012 of the 1,049 precincts reporting) in the race for Florida's Governor. On Key Biscayne, the vote was 2,714-2,002, or 57.25%, in DeSantis' favor.

* Republican incumbent Marco Rubio defeated Val Demings 54.20%-44.86% (with 1,016 of the 1,049 precincts reporting) in the race for Florida's U.S. Senate seat. On Key Biscayne, voters sided with Rubio 2,617-2,077 (55.32%).

* Republican incumbent Ashley Moody was leading Aramis Ayala in the race for Attorney General by a 370,157-308,703 margin (or 54.53%) with 1,012 of the 1,049 precincts reporting.

* Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican who spent time outside the Key Biscayne Community Center on Tuesday hoping to collect Key Biscayne votes, led Annette Taddeo 131,890-98,322 with 307 of 320 precincts recorded in the race for the District 27 Democratic seat in Congress.

But, on Key Biscayne, Rasco emerged as the big story of the day. He replaces Mike Davey.

The newly elected officials will be sworn in at an official ceremony Nov. 17 in Village Hall.

All these preliminary statistics from the County Board of Elections were as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.