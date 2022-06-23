Rasco believes respectful, experienced leadership holds the key to a safer, brighter future for Key Biscayne

Dear Fellow Key Biscayners,

Last week I announced officially my candidacy for Mayor of our Island Paradise. This island and Village mean a great deal to me and I am always ready to do my part to preserve it and make it an even better place.

My wife, Ana, brought me to the Key over 44 years ago, where her family had made their new home. This special place is where Ana and I raised a happy and united family. It is where we have celebrated our children’s achievements and milestones in life, and where we now have the privilege of doing the same with our grandchildren, the next generation of Key Rats. This community is the source of many of my life’s blessings and I’ve always known that I had to work to keep it that way.

My community involvement started with volunteer work in my church, the kids’ little leagues, and the incorporation movement. This led to serving on the first Village Council and, later, as Mayor from 1998 to 2002. While serving in Village government, as a team, we made significant achievements, making a lasting impact on our community. During my time as Council Member, we completed the acquisition of the Village Green and the creation of our own Key Biscayne Fire and Police departments. Under my leadership as Mayor, we built state-of-the-art facilities to house the fire and police departments, which were previously operating out of trailers, as well as a new administration building and public chambers. I also secured funding and completed plans to build the community center.

My time in public service has been among the greatest accomplishments in my life, second only to my family. I’m now ready, willing, and able to be of service again.

We’re facing new challenges and opportunities. Most importantly, we need to re-build Bear Cut Bridge and upgrade the Rickenbacker Causeway. This will require collaboration and not fist pounding with Miami-Dade County. Having worked many years in Miami-Dade County has provided me credibility and extensive working relationships with Mayor Levine Cava, our own County Commissioner Regalado, and County Chairman Diaz. I will continue the work commenced by the Council of opening productive lines of communication with these elected officials.

As Mayor Davey can attest, I was both vocal and effective in advocating for Key Biscayne’s interests on those two critical issues during my time as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and as Key Biscayne’s representative on the Virginia Key Advisory Board for the past six years. My work in these areas ensures and facilitates Key Biscayne’s seat at the table when any important decision that affects our residents is being made.

We need to address key issues such as street flooding and sea level rise. We must work with experts to find sustainable solutions to mitigate flooding, protect our shorelines, upgrade our stormwater systems, and improve our streets. We should also begin to implement the Village’s resiliency plan for our infrastructure. We need to find ways to improve traffic and safety, particularly on Crandon Blvd. and school intersections. We need to work collaboratively with the superintendent and school district officials, mandating that our two public schools are among the highest performing schools in South Florida. We need to focus on ways to prevent crime as well as how to respond to them by expanding our community policing program, where there is increased police presence on our streets. As Mayor, I will listen to our residents, get input from our law enforcement and business community, and work with Village Council members, manager and staff to find long-term solutions to all of these critical issues.

Our community deserves ethical, effective leadership with an eye toward the future while honoring what was envisioned some 30 years ago when we incorporated our local government. Our Village has thrived because the public servants that served on the Council have done so with only one goal in mind, the betterment of our community.

As your Mayor, I will work tirelessly with your interests and well-being as my greatest priority. My character, experience, deep-rooted understanding of the issues, and longstanding commitment to Key Biscayne make me uniquely qualified to serve as your Mayor. I look forward to getting to know as many of my neighbors who I have not yet had the pleasure to meet and hope I can earn your friendship and your vote to be the next Mayor of the best community in the world.