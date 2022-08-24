It's been a long time in the making, but lightning has now struck twice for Joe Rasco, who won the Key Biscayne mayoral primary election Tuesday night -- matching his feat of 24 years ago, when the island's previous primary runoff took place.

The mild-mannered Rasco, 68, who was celebrating at home with his "big family" after collecting 1,381 votes (45.20% of the 3,055 votes cast), is hoping for the same success in the Nov. 8 general election, one which he went on to win in 1998, the first of his two successful mayoral campaigns.

"I'm humbled by the support from our residents," he said. "This was a good, long-fought battle and I'll continue to engage with our neighbors, talking to the voters about the issues that matter most."

Fausto Gomez finished second in the voting, emerging from a tight battle with 884 votes (28.94%) to outlast Katie Petros, who collected 790 (25.86%).

The Nov. 8 general election winner between Rasco and Gomez will replace Mayor Mike Davey, who departs after his maximum second two-year term.

"I want to thank my neighbors on Key Biscayne who, by their votes, showed confidence in our ability to move our community forward," Gomez said. "I particularly want to recognize Katie Petros for her commitment to our community and offering herself for service. I look forward to November and an election focused on the issues."

Rasco, a 44-year resident of Key Biscayne and a founding member when the city incorporated in 1991, was on the Village Council when land was purchased for the Village Green, was a driving force behind the city's own fire-rescue department, and was there for the building of the Community Center, where more than 1,000 residents voted in person Tuesday.

"We're still celebrating," he said late Tuesday night after the final votes has been counted. "We were out there for more than 12 hours (Tuesday in the heat) but it was good, and we connected with a lot of voters."

In debates and discussions, Rasco said he ran because "our Village needs a leader with experience you can trust."

The five areas he said he would focus on are: advancing Key Biscayne's interests in the Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut Bridge; mitigate flooding on the island; improve internal traffic flow on Crandon Boulevard; expand the community policing program; and work closely with the school superintendent and principals at the two public schools to make them the best they can be.

Gomez, 67, president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents' Council, said he's owned property on the island for 21 years and helped bring more than $15 million to the city in his former role as a lobbyist in Tallahassee, "because I love Key Biscayne, pure and simple."

His platform has been largely based on making "a clear break of the policies from the past," saying his approach to local government would be "more seasoned," and has questioned this year's budget and proposed millage rate.

"It's time to turn the page," he said. "... we need a mayor who is respected and not just an afterthought."

Petros has lived on Key Biscayne for 30 years, raising three children. A former Village Council member from 2016-2020, she said that role would have been a natural progression to the mayoral seat. In a short time, she did manage to pull in a lot of support.

School board seat to Rojas

In the Miami-Dade School Board District 6 race, which encompasses Key Biscayne, incumbent Maria Teresa "Mari Tere" Rojas defeated challenger Sandra Manzieri by a 63.90%-36.10% margin, winning the total votes 23,643-13,357.

Manzieri, a teacher who spoke up for parents when they had concerns last school year at the K-8 Center, was making her first political endeavor, and she made a statement, at least in Key Biscayne's precinct, where she won the popular vote 1,567-1,157.

Rojas, who had the most financial backing in this race, gained plenty of ground in nearly all other municipalities in which she has overseen outstanding educational excellence while helping overcome shortcomings, if any.

In a late Tuesday night Instagram post, Manzieri said, “Real grassroots fueled by heart, dedication and grit. NO SHAME here. We had a crew of few and we came through. Now I go back to my amazing job - to my incredible family and disconnect from the disgusting business of politics.”

Large island voter turnout

Voters on Key Biscayne seemed more interested in this year's primary election than in previous years. More than 38% of the island's registered voters cast a ballot, nearly doubling the county's percentage.

A total of 3,084 of the island's 8,019 registered voters cast a ballot, some 1,338 coming into the Key Biscayne Community Center at Precinct 51 by the 7 p.m. deadline with plenty more still waiting in line at that time, all legally allowed to submit ballots.

In Miami-Dade County, early voting accounted, unofficially, for 187,111 filled ballots, or 12.42% of the 1,508,816 eligible voters. After the polls closed, 19.11% of those registered in the county were recorded as having voted.

"The turnout looks very, very good today," said Key Biscayne's Christina Bracken, one of the poll workers at the Community Center, where the line stretched outside the door 10 minutes before the polls closed.

As founder and president of GoVoteMiami.org, a non-partisan 501c3 voter engagement and information platform she started in 2015, Bracken's role is to educate and encourage voters to participate in their civic duty. And, it seemed the voters were motivated, as she had hoped to build upon a rather dismal 28% turnout for all of Florida in the 2020 primary.

Key Biscayne's mayoral race had plenty to do with those numbers.

It was the first mayoral primary on Key Biscayne since Oct. 1, 1998, when Rasco collected 735 votes to win a three-way race against Michele Padovan (now Estevez), who collected 478 votes, and Jim Peters, who had 287. Rasco went on to defeat Padovan by collecting 61% of the November vote. In the previous election, in 1996, John Festa emerged in another three-way primary race.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Canvassing Board.

In other races with state and national implications:

- Charlie Crist out-polled Nikki Fried by a nearly 2-to-1 margin (62.13%-32.50%) in the Democratic race for Governor and Lt. Governor and was declared the winner. He will face Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 general election.

- Val Demings cruised to a win in the Democratic race for U.S. Senator, garnering more than 79% of the state votes. She will face Republican incumbent Marco Rubio in the general election.

- Aramis Ayala outlasted Jim Lewis 40.98%-32.05% in the Democratic race for Attorney General. The winner will face Republican incumbent Ashley Moody.

- Wilton Simpson cruised ahead of James W. Shaw (60.28%-39.72%) in the race for the Republican side for Commissioner of Agriculture, while Naomi Esther Blemur was in charge on the Democratic side, grabbing more than 55% of the votes in a three-way race.

- Annette Taddeo soared past Ken Russell by a 67.80%-25.94% margin in the three-way race for the District 27 Democratic seat in Congress.

In other School Board races:

- Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall defeated La-Shanda West by a 75.30%-24.70% margin in District 2.

- Roberto J. Alonso picked up 57.27% of the votes in District 4 to defeat runner-up Maribel Balbin (25.05%) in a three-way race.

- Monica Colucci outlasted Marta Perez in District 8 by a 53.72%-46.28% margin.