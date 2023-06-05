Real estate professionals invited to June 6 meeting to hear about Village’s resiliency infrastructure

The Key Biscayne’s real estate community is invited to a June 6 workshop where Steve Williamson, Key Biscayne Manager, and Dr. Roland I. Samimy, Village Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer, will discuss the Village’s Resilient Infrastructure and Adaptation Program.

The workshop, presented by Coldwell Banker Realty on Key Biscayne, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at Village Hall, 88 W. McIntyre St.

To RSVP, email yolanda.botkin@cbrealty.com

Snacks will be provided by Guaranteed Rate Affinity.