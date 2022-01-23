Recalling Fulton Ivy’s fantastic flying machine

I suppose today there would be a local zoning ordinance prohibiting the airplane house. Maybe even dozens of ordinances, not to mention Federal Aviation Administration regulations. But back in the 1970’s, no one seemed to mind if you wanted to park an airplane in your backyard.

Fulton Ivy did just that.

Ivy was a licensed contractor and home builder who lived next to the water with his family on Harbor Drive. He kept his amphibious aircraft — a 28-foot Seabee with a 38-foot wingspan — in the backyard. Behind the house was a ramp that sloped down gently from the edge of the seawall to Hurricane Harbor. When he wanted to go for a flight, he would gently maneuver the plane down the ramp and out into the Harbor. From there, he would taxi out over Mashta Flats and take off from Biscayne Bay.

For a time, sightings of Ivy and his plane above the Key were a common occurrence. Residents from that era report hearing the comings and goings of the plane from all over Key Biscayne. Many recall watching Ivy navigate the Harbor, and some even had the opportunity to ride along as passengers.

“It was cool to watch him go in and out of the Harbor. He would speed up just as he hit the opening,” said Kenneth Hoff, who grew up on the Key.

“I was lucky enough to get invited for a ride once. I was ten years old and it was my first airplane flight,” he added. “Going down the ramp felt like riding a roller coaster. Then, as we got into the Bay and he picked up speed, I wasn’t sure if the plane was going to lift off or submerge like a submarine. Water was splashing everywhere, including over the plane’s windows.

“The sensation was incredible,” Hoff continued. “We skimmed across the Bay and then flew up and around the Key, and by the lighthouse, too. I remember the breathtaking sight looking down on Stiltsville and the sparkling water of the finger channels.”

Lisa Costello and her family lived a few doors down from Ivy, and she has great memories of flying with him when she was a teenager. “He used to stop his seaplane in the Harbor. I would swim out from our dock and climb into his plane and go up with him. He once told me we were going over 100 miles per hour, though it didn’t seem that fast. I will never forget all those wonderful rides.”

I, too, remember seeing Ivy and his plane. Sure, the Seabee was a noisy distraction, but it was always a treat to watch Ivy’s flying circus show. I was amazed how he was able to navigate the ramp between his house and the Harbor so smoothly. It must have been difficult for him to see exactly where he was going, but he never seemed to hesitate or have any trouble.

Picture, if you will, what it must have been like. You walk out the back door of your house, remove the protective tarp from the plane, and climb in. Perhaps you have invited guests along that day — the Seabee could carry up to three passengers along with the pilot. You sense their excitement, and probably nerves, as they prepare for their first plane ride with you.

After everyone is situated, you crank up the engine and check the instruments and fuel level. Then, with the ease that comes from having done this dozens if not hundreds of times, you ease the plane down the ramp into Hurricane Harbor and taxi out into Biscayne Bay. You pick up speed, splashing through the choppy waves, and woosh — up you go!

You gain elevation as you begin to circumnavigate the Key. You look down and admire your Island Paradise, with its coconut palms, tidy houses and swimming pools everywhere. Perhaps you see children on the school grounds far below, laughing and waving as they watch you soar overhead. Pride swells in your heart as you show your guests the white sandy beaches and point out Stiltsville and of course the lighthouse.

You take it all in, then circle back, landing safely on the water to return home. Perhaps you will cap off the afternoon with a fresh seafood supper.

It’s been another perfect day for you and your fantastic flying machine.