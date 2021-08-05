Recap of “Listening Only” virtual meeting on Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeway plans

“Speed enforcement on Rickenbacker is a joke” to “Who’s ultimately paying for this?” and KB purchasing the Rickenbacker among comments and questions heard at Wednesday’s “Listening-only” virtual call.

Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully used to say in his melodic voice, “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one seems to do anything about it.”

That famous line echoed some of the sentiments from the dozens of speakers who checked in for Wednesday night’s Miami-Dade County virtual public meeting regarding safety and resiliency improvements to the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways.

But after years of discussions and speculations, there is now a starting point, based on an unsolicited proposal in March that was approved by county commissioners July 8 to begin a “formal engagement process” on a Request for Proposal (RFP). The proposal is called the Plan Z Consortium, which County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava said aligns with the Vision Zero Plan to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries to zero.

“Discussions about pedestrian, cycling and vehicle safety have been going on for a decade,” she said. “Today is the first step in the process ... I’m excited about the transformation (we’re discussing about) the two iconic bridge structures.”

Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, who represents District 7 that includes Key Biscayne, pointed out in 2009, when she first ran for a seat on the School Board, she heard two basic “wants” — a school on the island and improvements to the causeway.

“Well, you have a school now with MAST (Academy) and now we’re talking about the Rickenbacker,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The Plan Z Consortium calls “for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of a proposed project that provides a solution for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, development and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the Rickenbacker Causeway, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and sea level rise coastal resiliency improvements, and maintenance of the Venetian Causeway.”

Not surprisingly, speakers shared opposite viewpoints on a public-private partnership, some saying the government should bear the costs and handle the improvements. Some were wary of possible rising tolls and how that could affect businesses and property values, while others simply said lowering the speed limit, enforcing those laws, and/or placing barriers to keep the vehicles separated from cyclists and pedestrians would be much more cost-effective.

Among the speakers was Jennifer Reyes, whose father, Walter, was a cyclist who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Rickenbacker Causeway In 2015.

“I’m very impacted by this ... the more protections for pedestrians and cyclists means a lot to me,” she said.

Bill Powell, the namesake for the William Powell Bridge — one of the bridges included for improvements in the Plan Z Consortium — said he would “highly endorse” plans for the improvement of other types of traffic, and not just vehicular traffic.

One caller said a private partnership would be the better route since “it will be done a lot faster.”

Key Biscayne resident Louisa Conway posed the question which ways on the minds of many island residents and business owners; would tolls increase and would the annual pass for residents and those who work on the island remain.

Another caller said the bicycle lanes on the Rickenbacker already are wider and safer than probably any area in the county and he would prefer instead the county spend money making improvements to “more dangerous places,” like the streets of Miami, and the MacArthur and Tuttle causeways. “Like my mother said, ‘Don't fix what ain’t broke’,” he said.

One caller described himself as a 22-year-old representative of Generation Z, and that Plan Z would help promote not only safety, but outdoor exercise as well.

Yet another caller had a simple solution. “Simply lower the speed on Biscayne to 35, the Venetian to 25. There is no reason (the causeways) are being treated as a highway,” he said. “Traffic is going 45 mph right in front of the students at MAST Academy, there’s a three-foot bike lane on Crandon (Boulevard) ... most of these accidents could be (avoided) by lowering the speed limit,” thereby limiting spending on such a big project.

Another person added that, “MAST Academy is the only school in the county not to have a 15-mph limit (across from the school). ... Until one of those kids is killed, nothing will be done. Plan Z is horrible. Crandon and the bridges are where the problems are.”

One caller said earlier Wednesday four bikes went down on a close call on Crandon. He was concerned as the Plan Z proposal would not address the area between Crandon and Bear Cut.

“There is no safety substitution other than a barrier,” one caller said. “Paint (green lanes) doesn’t do that. We need separation.”

Another caller said: “Speed enforcement on Rickenbacker is a joke ... a huge problem.”

“Who’s ultimately paying for this?” another caller asked.

“My concern is how we fund the project,” one caller said. “I found that (partnering) with a private company (usually) costs taxpayers more in the long run ... the only option would be to increase tolls, possibly (eliminate) annual passes, implementing access fees to beaches. Residents would end up paying twice, in their taxes and then the increased tolls. ... The government should run the project, that’s my opinion.”

Key Biscayne resident Manuel Campó suggested that Key Biscayne should consider purchasing the Rickenbacker land from Miami-Dade County and form a private partnership. “They can afford it, and it was offered to us in the past. Why is the RFP so limited in scope and participants?”

At least two callers blamed aggressive cyclists for invading vehicle lanes.

“I don’t feel 45 mph is a problem if everybody does what they’re supposed to,” one said.

Dr. Mickey Witt, founder of the Aaron Cohen Law Initiative after a 2012 fatality that no longer allows alibis by hit-and-run drivers, said, “Paint on the ground is not going to protect us, and as far as the speed limit, we only (can handle) so much enforcement. .... Plan Z would really transform Rickenbacker into Rickenbacker Park. (Bernard Zyscovich, author of Plan Z), wants to see a betterment for our society.”

Another caller, who identified himself as a cyclist, also fully supported the RFP.

“I’m routinely getting passed by cars going 60 mph; it only takes one texting driver,” he said. “We must recognize (the Rickenbacker) is the crown jewel, in a world-class setting. This (Plan Z) project checks all the boxes, and in a style and panache that makes Miami unique. ... The cost of this project outweighs the cost of one life.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said the ultimate decision would influence the 2.8 million county residents, the 2 million annual visitors to the island, and its residents, of course, as their only ingress and egress for daily use or emergency evacuations.

“I want to reiterate that this community has the need to see not just what’s going on now, but (the plan) for future use,” he said. “We want a traffic plan with a recreational component. ... I also want to be a good neighbor (with Virginia Key) ... and I want us all to be together on this so we’re able to use the causeway for what it was intended.”

The meeting was structured to allow comments on the Rickenbacker first, then on the Venetian Causeway. The overwhelming majority of callers echoed what Key Biscayne officials have been clamoring for; the Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeways are vastly different and should not be grouped together in any project.

Wednesday’s comments will allow county officials to integrate them into the RFP, which is due to be released August 15th and allow 90 days to prospective bidders to come in with their own plans to challenge the Plan Z Consortium.

Also, Key Biscayne residents soon can expect a forum on the subject with Commissioner Regalado.

To provide additional comments, direct messages to Jennie.Lopez@miamidade.gov