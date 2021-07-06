Recap of Village Council’s budget workshop on Community Groups

Imagine Emerson Fittipaldi driving a pace car down Crandon Boulevard, or an expanded list of piano concerts, including a free holiday program and a three-day weekend series, or a business fair where local children can become future “Shark Tank” entrepreneurs.

Those were just some of the proposals mentioned last week as 15 organizations on Key Biscayne presented their funding requests at the Community Budget Workshop, well before the Village’s 2022 budget will be formally decided in September.

Vice Mayor Ed London led the proceedings, noting at the onset that this annual meeting is “more controversial than any we have” because it entails the true purpose of government spending. “We have a balancing act as to what is in the best interest for most ... and what is superfluous, so (sometimes) it can be tough to decide.”

A glance at the organizations and their budget requests:

Village of Kindness - Kindness in the Schools: Presenters Laudy Ibarra and Kim Vincent passed on the message of “getting the community to respect each other” by spreading kindness and love. During the COVID pandemic year, the group started a sidewalk chalk campaign, artists made postcards to send to those in orphanages or people who needed love, medals were awarded to “kindness ambassadors,” painted buckets at Bill Baggs State Park encouraged the cleanup of the environment, and gift cards at Christmas honored school employees who keep children safe. Next year, the plan is to add speakers into classrooms. Request: $5,000.

Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair: Fernanda Torres says the third Business Fair will take place Oct. 3 (although usually held in February). The fair has been an excellent motivator “for young entrepreneurs to turn ideas into action.” It’s a hands-on experience with some 54 businesses attending on fair day, attracting between 1,000 and 1,200 families to the island. Speakers have included Indy Car driver Adrian Fernandez, self-founder Ramiro Almeida, and Professor of International Studies at Miami, Maria Lorca. The group also cooks and delivers meals to the local Hermanos de la Calle charity program, which receives 5% of the proceeds. “Few events for children boost creativity like this one,” Torres said. Request: $6,000 (although the event cost is more than $14,000).

Youth Leadership Change: An “incubator” primarily for high school students, this program trains students in areas that impact hundreds of their peers, with leadership, empathy, inclusion, diversity, awareness, civics, and tied to the new U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. There is a mindfulness course, “Thriving in Times of Challenge,” led by professor Dr. Megan Poe at New York University, and an “Expeditionary Leadership” course taught by leadership educator Mark Brown. Also, a summer internship is available with 13 mentors to support research along with Outward Bound scholarship money. Officials say 95% of those who register are from the island. Request: $25,000.

Active Seniors on the Key: In its 13th year, the A.S.K. Program provides a wide range of activities for those 50 and older and allows them to live independently. Ed Stone said the club is “vital to this community” and provides an outlet “for something to do every day” from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with activities from Senior Supervisor Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda and the Community Foundation. Council member Frank Caplan was one of at least three Council members to praise the project, saying, “From the time before this, the difference is very significant.” Luis Lauredo called it a “superstar program” for the “underserved silent majority,” while Allison McCormick added: “We were so fortunate it was there when the pandemic struck ... I don’t even want to think (what could have been) if it wasn’t there. We’re incredibly lucky.” Nearly 1,000 seniors have been inoculated through the Foundation’s program. Request: $34,000.

Historical & Heritage Society: Treasurer Ann Taintor spoke of the group’s mission to preserve the island’s rich history and “to spread island lore and enhance a sense of community heritage.” Last year’s $15,000 contribution by the Village helped design and build out a Pop-Up History Museum In Village Hall as well as hiring a videographer to record Key Biscayne residents’ interviews. The plan for the Pop-Up, Taintor said, is to perhaps bring it into schools and open it to the public. She also said the Society would like to go far back, like in 1924, when the first bridge was created, and have those photos nicely framed. “History is endlessly interesting,” Caplan said. Council member Brett Moss said, “Without you, a lot of (our history) could be lost.” With the 30th anniversary of the island this year, “getting kids to have a real strong feeling for their community” would be a nice connection. Request: $15,000.

Feline Trap, Neuter & Release Program: Some 20 caring volunteers help this organization show compassion in controlling the homeless feline population on the island. Last year alone, 42 cats were impacted, including 24 that were adopted. Lisa Kornsee cited “the prevalence of cat abandonment by those who sold homes and left cats behind or estates putting cats on the street.” But, she said, in some cases, neighbors will feed them “until they’ve reached us, and we successfully have found homes for them (after spay/neuter and vaccinations).” The group, in its eighth year, also manages an important service for injured cats after hours or when immediate attention is needed. Request: $15,000

A Zero Waste Culture/Composting: Committee member Taima Hervas said, “We are about education, how neighbors can tackle climate change.” She told the Council, “Your money went to the right place (last year),” speaking of the nonprofit being self-sustaining, expanding plans for all of the community, and just creating programs “to help mitigate change, promote entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.” Jonathan Mendez, who volunteers at the Saturday market, spoke about a passion about learning about composting and educating people about plastics. Jackie Kellogg, a driving force with the Key Biscayne Nature Center, said bringing the program into schools “brought the organization from the ground up, literally.” The refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle program has motivated 50-80 youth volunteers and there is even a “green bucket pickup” for those who cannot attend Saturday markets. Request: $35,000

4th of July Committee - Parade: It was perfect timing for this committee to present its budget request, coming just days before this year’s Star-Spangled gala resurfaced after a year off due to the pandemic. Sunday’s event was the 62nd, the oldest and largest parade in South Florida. The previous budget included parade floats, tents and fans for attendees, stage and sound system, and marching bands. Councilman Moss said, “Thank you for all you do.” Request: $30,000.

4th of July BBQ by the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation: Robert Brookes has been involved with the Rotary Club’s annual event since 1990 and continues to take part, although he now lives in Delray Beach. One of three big events the Rotary Club organizes, the barbecue, with their popular Mojo burger, is a big hit. Brookes said the Club has a Sister City Community Table Project to assist 11 restaurants in delivering food for former Police Chief Charles Press’ Liberty City charity, has donated 400 masks (which turned into 1,100 thanks to others), and provides help with scholarships for MAST students. In addition, other funding has helped projects with Haiti and autism. Request: $4,000.

Key Biscayne Car Week: Committee member Mary Tague presented her organization’s funding request on her birthday. This time, Car Week is expanding with what the group calls “aspirations of making our island paradise into the car capital of the world.” This year’s event coincides with the return of the world-famous Miami Grand Prix In. Ay of 2022. Legendary Emerson Fittipaldi, a two-time Indy 500 champion, will drive the Spirit of Miami car to lead an impressive array of local- and internationally-owned vehicles. Competitions include the Monaco Cup for the international side, and the Key Biscayne Collectors Cup. Officials noted this event brings money into the island for restaurants and stores, and has plenty of sponsors. Request: $32,000.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival & More: Executive Board member Amarylli Fridegotto said the mission of this organization is to “cultivate culture and arts by offering worldwide events to those of all ages.” Across three seasons, the program has attracted over 2,000 attendees and millions online. The plan is to hold four virtual concerts with world-wide top-level talent; a Christmas pop piano concert in collaboration with Sony Music Latin on Dec. 10; a free concert next May on the Village Green, featuring the new Miami Ocean Orchestra; and a new “Keys on the Key” next April where five strategically placed concerts take place over a three-day weekend. Tatyana Chiocchetti, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said the 21 events, with five of international acclaim, helps offset the loss of the major tennis tournament to Hard Rock Stadium. “This is one of the most beautiful additions to the island, which brings business off the Key. It’s a really wonderful event, with 14 different countries represented.” Request: $94,320.

City Theatre: Committee member Susi Westfall thanked the Council for their past support of their professional production of City Shorts programs since 2015 and for creating space in the Island Room of Village Hall. She said it was gratifying to see people wanting to view the short plays. “Last year, we made the digital pivot, and had some 90 short plays as readings since March and many of those (took place) on Key Biscayne. She was grateful to the Community Foundation for catering lunches at matinees but would like to do evening shows. “The actors were extraordinarily grateful because they got (affected by) COVID, but they were thrilled to do Zoom readings and are looking forward to coming back in person. Councilman Lauredo pointed out, “We do have a lot of culture on Key Biscayne. We’re looking for ... first-class theater space.” Request: $17,000.

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce: As its leader, Chiocchetti points out the Chamber “provides a valuable service to the Village and businesses at large,” with a 24/7 visitors center, providing a platform in the Islander News for officials during election years, a business directory, an in-house website, a jobs board, the annual comprehensive directory called Island Life in conjunction with the Islander News, 300 active members and serving 5,000 visitors a month. The Chamber placed a full-page ad in the Super Bowl program with a reach of 1.2 million readers as well as a nice map with Miami Maps. The Chamber also creates digital “shop local” campaigns and Key Biscayne Shopping Night Out “to get people into our stores and families in paradise.” Said Councilman Moss: “I do believe you bring economic development to our businesses.” Request: $81,375.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation: Vice Mayor London recused himself from the Community Foundation presentation. Executive Director Melissa White said the Foundation met the challenge of the COVID pandemic when “we pivoted to help residents,” volunteers providing seniors with regular check-ins and having groceries delivered, as well as organizing home or virtual activities. The Foundation also set up free COVID testing and carried a $94,000 bill until the Village was reimbursed through the Cares Act, White said. They also provided appointments with Jackson Health Systems for over 950 residents, and volunteers and donors helped deliver roses to each senior, and provide 30,000 gloves as well as donating food. Request: $125,000.

Key Biscayne 30th Anniversary Celebration: Vice Mayor London again stayed away from this presentation. Request is to plan an event to celebrate the Village’s 30 year anniversary of incorporation. The funds in this case — already approved last year, said Village Manager Steve Williamson — would be used to provide a service to work in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department to plan the party in September. White said a party is planned every five years. Request: $30,000

Lauredo said the way the request is presented needs clarification as an additional contribution to the Foundation. McCormick noted that “the funds are for a service contract ... and not straight to the Foundation. “The $125,000 (for the Community Foundation) is what we expect to ask (for) in services the next year,” McCormick said. “Just like budgeting $30,000 to help the Parks Department plan the party.” Lauredo said he has no issues with what the Foundation does, but just wanted clarification.

White then responded to Council members, “This is added work for us ... I don’t look forward to more work on my plate. My staff doesn’t look forward to more work on their plate. We do this because we’re good community partners. We’re good for the Village.

McCormick wondered why this particular budget request was even part of the meeting: “We don’t have others who provide a fee for service (to) explain what they do ... I think it adds to the confusion.”