Recent flooding highlights growing need for resiliency and strains an aging drainage systems

When Creedence Clearwater Revival delivered their 1970s hit “Who’ll stop the rain?” they weren’t actually fishing for answers.

But “Who’ll control the rain?” could top the charts for Village of Key Biscayne officials, especially in the wake of flooded streets and parking lots during the recent heavy rains.

Five inches of rain in just four hours on the evening of Oct. 22, followed by rains on Friday, November 5, made life miserable for those whose vehicles stalled in puddles and required assistance from the city’s Police, Fire and Rescue units.

“That’s a lot of water; there were some deep spots,” said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village’s Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer, who collected photos of the area’s most prone locations that will help with future stormwater system improvements.

A typical storm, he said, seen perhaps once in five years, would generate 6.5 inches of rain over 24 hours. Making this, well, a “perfect storm” was that it happened under the effect of a nearly full moon and during King Tide conditions.

“If it had been high tide at that time, then it would probably have flooded even (more),” Samimy said. “It was clearly starting to back up, but in this particular event, by Saturday morning it was dry, so the system drains, it just backs up (under this intensity).”

Three weeks before the end of hurricane season — which so far has provided Key Biscayne with just one legitimate threat, in July — the National Weather Service issued a street flood advisory Oct. 22 for areas from Broward to Miami-Dade to Monroe counties as moisture was trapped by a stalled front.

Samimy said rainfall like this is not unique to South Florida.

“You just saw those three massive (flooding) events from San Francisco to Seattle,” he said. “As average global temperatures rise, the atmosphere can hold more water, so it puts down more water. Air holds more water when it’s warm than when it’s cold. That’s the global existential crisis, a huge problem for our planet.”

What lies ahead?

According to officials reporting at a Village workshop back in July, Key Biscayne receives an annual rainfall of 53.1 inches, equating to 1 billion gallons of water a year, or enough to fill 1,500 Olympic-sized pools. In 2020, the Village received 129 days of precipitation, or 30% of the year.

How can Key Biscayne handle all the water?

“The need to increase the drainage capacity of the system is becoming more important to the overall resiliency program,” said Samimy, who was hired in April of 2020 to oversee projects to combat an aging stormwater system, climate change and sea level rise.

In fact, according to the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Compact 2019 projections, some 10-17 inches of sea level rise can be expected in the next 20 years.

“The Village is developing plans that will shift drainage to a pumped system versus the current gravity-driven system,” Samimy said.

Perhaps not coincidentally, a discussion of elevating roads took place during the last Village Council meeting.

“I can’t tell you specifically (where or how much we want to elevate) because we haven’t completed the analyses we need for the stormwater redesign,” Samimy said afterward. “We live in a very low-lying area (an average elevation of 3 feet). So, it’s absolutely within the bounds of reason (to elevate roads) where the topography is challenged, and increase the storage for the water to drain off the roads ... so it doesn’t overwhelm the piping system.”

One of the ideas is perhaps cutting a road from two lanes to one in a certain area, allowing that part of the right-of-way to create a larger storage, or swale, area.

A few inches can make depressions that accumulate water, so a stormwater engineer might decide to raise the roads to varying degrees based on specific site elevations. Elevating a road 1 foot, in some places more and others possibly less, would not be unreasonable, he said.

That type of project would all be done alongside other infrastructure improvements, like replacing water and sewer lines, or if the city decides to run utilities and telecommunications underground. “So, in the course of 10-15 years, we’d upgrade to a more resilient community,” Samimy said.

Maintenance projects to keep the drains clean has helped, he said.

“People get upset it backs up, but maybe we’re all OK with 3-6 inches (of rain) In certain areas, and let it drain in a few hours. Keeping the roads totally dry gets so expensive, it doesn’t get done,” Samimy explained.

“It’s only going to get more challenging as sea level goes up, and storm intensity and frequency goes up,” Samimy said.