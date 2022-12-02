Record amount donated to area nonprofits during Give Miami Day

Local philanthropy was out in full force last Thursday for Give Miami Day, a 24-hour fundraising event that saw more than $32 million raised for 1,078 participating nonprofits.

This 11th annual event by The Miami Foundation had 82,640 unique donations to benefit charitable organizations, marking a 32% increase from last year.

Over 2,000 volunteers also pledged 58,281 hours, an achievement that played a large part in making the event a record breaker.

“I am beyond thankful for the tremendous generosity,” said Miami Foundation Board Chair Julie Neitzel. “Thirty two million dollars prove we have an enormous number of businesses and individuals who truly care about our community’s growth; its diversity and future. My hope is we can continue to grow the base of donors exponentially to further support the important work of local nonprofits.”

Held annually the Thursday before Thanksgiving, the Give Miami Day initiative allows everyone to be a philanthropist. Since it started in 1967, it has raised close to $145 million.

“Miami shined brightly on Give Miami Day,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “Our nonprofits will feel the impact of every volunteer hour contributed. Give Miami Day is truly the most unifying, inspiring, and impactful day of the year.”

Among the Key Biscayne nonprofits participating this year were: Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Biscayne Park Foundation, Inc., Biscayne Nature Center, Biscayne Bay Foundation, The Key Clubhouse, Coastal Cleanup, and the Chief Press Foundation, and many more.

For a complete list of nonprofits that participated, please visit GiveMiamiDay.org.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation had 15 programs participating this year. They raised a total of $93,929 from over 400 donations.

“Thank you for another fantastic Give Miami Day,” reads a statement on their web page. “Your commitment to bettering our community, both on and off the island, is inspirational. Fundraising during a global pandemic is challenging to be sure, but never has the need been greater … Your donations will change lives.”

The KBCF programs receiving funds included: Liberty City Scholarship Program, $14,369; Chief Press Foundation, $10,568; iPads for Soldiers, $7,771; Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, $4,165; Key Biscayne Children and Education Fund, $3,257; Youth Lead Change, $2,551.

For the complete list of KBCF programs and the funds they received, visit: www.kbcf.org

“I am most grateful for what people gave. The fact that we made over a thousand dollars is amazing.” said Toby Rohrer, who heads up the Liberty City Scholarship fund, which will hold their annual fundraiser on Jan. 21, 2023 at The Beach Club.

Fill-A-Bag, also sponsored by KBCF, has been participating in Give Miami Day since 2018. Over the last five years they placed 58 stations at beaches in seven states, providing buckets for beachgoers to place trash. In Florida, they have stations located from KB to New Smyrna Beach over 250 miles up the coast.

“It’s a way to turn a walk into a meaningful clean up,” said Manny Rionda, founder of the organization. “We began … with a grant from The Miami Foundation, and this year, including matching funds, were able to raise over $11,000.”

The highest fundraiser in this year’s Give Miami Day was Achieve Miami, which raised more than $2.6 million from over 450 donors. Achieve Miami closes opportunity gaps for students throughout Miami-Dade County.

Here are the top fundraisers of Give Miami Day:

Small Organizations

– The College of Assistance Program - $241,545

– Gene Spotlight - $200,894

– Evolutionary Arts Life Foundation - $150,939

Medium Organizations

– Achieve Miami - $2,602,813

– The Children’s Movement of Florida - $621,670

Large Organizations

– Greater Miami Jewish Federation - $878,650

– Americans for Immigrant Justice - $630,449

– Lehrman Community Day School, Inc. - $526,663

To learn more about The Miami Foundation, visit MiamiFoundation.org.