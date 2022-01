The Red Team was the winner of the Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association Dec. 28 team event.

The team included Rita Craft, Judy Chamberlain, Wini Kinney, Nancy Kucera, Angelica Vergara, Diane McGuire, and Elaine Gross. The team had a total net score of 557.

Their opponents, the White Team, had a net score of 567.

The ladies play at Crandon Park every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. If interested, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.