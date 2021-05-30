With new website design in place (you’ve seen it, right?!?), redesigned Islander print edition set to launch on June 3

If you’ve visited our islandernews.com website this week, you likely noticed that it has a new design. Our goal with the new design is to provide you with a more attractive, easier-to-navigate and interesting experience. Now you can more quickly find the latest news from the island and beyond.

In addition to some “behind-the-scenes” technology improvements and new typography, which is designed for easier reading, the new islandernews.com has new sections and features.

For example, there’s a new real estate section, a revamped multimedia channel with more videos, and better organized news sections.

Now, you also will have the ability to comment on -- and share -- stories that interest you.

We have added new e-commerce tools so you can create and place your classified ads, and also to more easily start/renew your Islander News home subscriptions.

Our Spanish site – keybiscayneportal.com – has also been redesigned. Now it’s easier to see content from both sites, without changing platforms. And we’ve also made it easier to subscribe to our daily bilingual newsletter, KeyBis.

Coming in June, will be the launch of an interactive events page where local event organizers can create their own listing and promote it on our website.

Over the next two weeks, we will tweak the site as we prepare for the “official” relaunch June 1. We‘d love your comments and suggestions!

Also, with our June 3 print edition, you will notice some new design features and a new size. Our current size is no longer a “standard” size in the industry,which makes finding newsprint stock difficult.

So, starting Thursday, we will introduce a more standard, easier to handle Islander News format. We will also be adding new sections and features over the next few weeks. Debuting on June 3 is the new “KB Nice and Not so Nice” section, where we feature Key Biscayners showing all kinds of niceness, and maybe some that do not.

Add your comments within the story you are reading, or send us your comments to editor@islandernews.com.

Thank you for the great support!