To the editor:

Cliff Brody’s passing requires appreciation for his extraordinary contributions to the community we love. The “but for Cliff” list is far too long for this letter although one story may tell it all.

Having played a central role in the creation of Village government – the first new municipality in Dade County since the early 1950’s (other than the since departed island city of Islandia) – Cliff was elected to the first Village Council. He led the way toward hiring our first Village Manager, the inimitable Sam Kissinger. He was the point person in organizing our police department and when that was accomplished, turned to fire/rescue.

The County charged Village taxpayers for fire/rescue services but could not meaningfully provide any fire/rescue services on the island. A single County rescue vehicle and a single fire truck were housed in the Crandon Park fire station. The service area included the Village, Cape Florida State Park, Crandon Park and much of the causeway. At the time, the County did not staff that facility with a single licensed paramedic. If two people simultaneously had an emergency, one would be on his or her own and the other would have to hope that a license was not necessary to provide paramedic services. Any significant fire was beyond the capacity of the station.

The County Commission learned that the Village was considering an ordinance to leave Metro fire/rescue services. Desperate to keep our money and remain unburdened by the cost of providing a meaningful service, the Commission passed an ordinance preventing any municipality from leaving the County for fire/rescue services.

In response to this, Cliff called for an emergency Council meeting of the Village Council hours before the County’s “can’t leave” ordinance became effective. From that meeting emerged the Village of Key Biscayne Fire/Rescue Department.

The County was not so quick to walk away from the money, enlisting the support of our pro-Metro neighbors who, through a “Save Metro Fire/Rescue” petition drive, raised enough signatures to put the issue on a Village referendum ballot. In the debate that followed, the County trotted out all of the leadership of its fire/rescue service, who produced videos and brochures describing the state of the art backup we allegedly enjoyed. It was utterly untrue, but the difficulty was in proving it untrue. Enter Cliff Brody.

Cliff investigated all of the substations touted by Metro as part of its backup plan. My personal favorite was his visit to a Metro station in South Miami, where no one answered the door when he arrived. He had to step over broken glass to try to get someone’s attention, yelling to the upstairs sleeping quarters. In response, a Metro firefighter in a t-shirt opened a second floor window and rudely asked what Cliff wanted. Cliff said he was told that this station was Key Biscayne’s backup in an emergency and he wanted to confirm it. The firefighter said something to the effect that this was ridiculous, he had nothing to do with Key Biscayne, and then angrily slammed the window shut.

At each of the other stations identified by Metro as our backup, Cliff encountered a similar story. There was, as it turned out, no backup. County officials were simply lying to keep our money.

Cliff wrote a lengthy report detailing what he discovered and it was sent to every voter. The community voted overwhelmingly to create our own department.

Cliff quickly negotiated an agreement with the City of Miami to provide fire/rescue backup and cross training, and what followed is the finest fire/rescue service in Florida.

The significance of this cannot be overstated. Countless lives have been saved by the quality of care we now have. What we used to pay Miami for that one service is about what we now pay for all of our Village services.

How many people know that Cliff Brody is singularly responsible for what we have? Likely not many. That was Cliff. He gave of himself. He never took for himself. He contributed more than most others but never asked for credit for any of it. He was smart, dedicated, focused and effective. A great friend. A great neighbor. We are all in his debt, whether we know it or not.

The greatness of our country is that every now and then special people like Cliff Brody appear to make parts of it so. This part is far better because of Cliff Brody.

Cliff, we mourn your passing and will miss you.

Gene Stearns