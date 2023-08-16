Reflections on what lies ahead as Islander intern prepares for a pivotal return to school

You would think that after spending most of my life going to school, I’d be more used to the idea of going back. The dread that fills Florida teenagers in mid-August is universal, but it’s a little different going into it all as a senior.

This coming year will be the last one I spend at high school before I go to college. But there isn’t an air of finality, probably because I have to get into college first.

I’m sure this time next year, I’ll be satisfied and ready to move into the future, but for now, I have nothing but work ahead of me. I’ve signed up for difficult classes, I have several extracurriculars to stay on top of, and to top it off, I have to make my college applications.

So, in an odd way, nothing really has changed. Only the nature and intensity of the work. But isn’t that just life?

After senior year comes college, and I must do it all over again, steadily ramping up my workload until I can fully join the actual workforce.

I still have to buy a new backpack and pens, the exact same way I did when I was in first grade. The seniors at my school have a running tradition of buying children’s backpacks for the year, and I want to buy one that 9-year-old Isabel would have thought was cute.

It’s the little things that make the whole process a bit more daunting, from the backpacks to knowing that I’m not the only one struggling. It’s a strange comfort, complaining about personal statements with my friends when we know they’ll be due within the week. And it hurts knowing that our time together has a limit.

But it’s made me appreciate all the little things, too, with the knowledge that I won’t have them for very long.

Isabel Papp is a rising senior at Palmer Trinity School and has been an Islander News intern for the last four years.