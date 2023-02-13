Refurbished Community Center pool weeks away from re-opening

Warmer weather, spring flowers and a completely refurbished Key Biscayne Community Center swimming pool are just weeks away.

One month into the project of restoring and resurfacing the 25-meter, six-lane pool for the first time since its inception in 2004, construction workers appear to be ahead of schedule, despite a significant course of improvement.

"The deck surrounding the pool is being replaced completely," said Todd Hofferberth, director of Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces. "We started the process with the intention of resurfacing it, but when we had the engineering consultant check it, the cracks were too significant. If we only resurfaced it, they said it would break again."

Some of the cracks were "typical shrinkage cracks," while others were due to ground settlement over time.

"They were big cracks," Hofferberth said.

The process of chipping away the old deck is done; the pool has been drained and pressure washed and acid washed; new LED lighting has been installed; the black lane tiles are in place; and 70% of the deck has been poured with new concrete, the rest expected to be completed this week.

"We're saying it should be open by spring (April is the target date)," Hofferberth said. "The contractor has been excellent, moving quickly, so we'll see how the final stages go."

Next up will be applying the high-strength, durable Diamond Brite coating to the interior pool surface and the resurfacing of the patio deck and steps leading into the Community Center.

"The deck finish will be a brushed concrete, where previously we had Kool Deck," Hofferberth said. "We've tried to fix that (in the past), but unsuccessfully. I think this new finish will be much better."