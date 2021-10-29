Key Biscayne residents and those living in the proximity of District 7 this week heard a preview of how the next redistricting boundaries might look when the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners vote on Dec. 1.

“We’re excited about adding some new residents and keeping the ones we’ve been representing for a while,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado, the District 7 representative who presented a community outreach meeting this week.

Following the Census every 10 years, counties analyze — whether from appointed committees (a 13-member Citizens Redistricting Advisory Board in this case) or the commissioners themselves — their current districts as it relates to virtually equal population and adjust accordingly when districts get out of alignment.

Regalado said the population growth has shifted south in Miami-Dade County, so Districts 8 and 9 boundaries likely will be affected most.

There are four proposed changes affecting District 7.

The first moves 8,009 residents (5,350 Hispanic) from District 7 to District 5, an area from S. Dixie Hwy. to Rickenbacker Causeway (includes Brickell Ave. and S. Miami Ave.

The second would be to move a southwestern area of District 7 to District 6, involving 19,793 residents (14,419 Hispanic). That area covers from SW 40th St. in the North to SW 57th Ave. to SW 48th St. to SW 67th Ave. along the boundary of the City of South Miami to SR 878/SW 80th St. to SR 826 Ext. to N. Kendall Dr. or SW 88th St. to SW 87th Ave. to SR 874 to SW 40th St.

The third proposal calls for an area of District 7 to move to District 10 and would affect 9,816 residents (7,708 Hispanic). That area is from SW 87th Ave. on the east to SW 88th St. to 107th Ave. on the West to N. Snapper Creek Dr. to SR 874.

The fourth proposed change is moving an area of 8,708 residents (6,391 Hispanic) from District 9 to District 7. That area covers a span from SW 120th St. to the Florida Turnpike toll plaza to SW 128th St. to SW 127th Ave. to SR 874 to SW 152nd St. to SW 137th Ave. to SW 120th.

Another 27,657 residents (18,589 Hispanic) would move from District 8 to District 7. That area would encompass from S. Dixie Highway on the east to SW 112th St. to SW 112th Ave. to SW 104th Ave., SW 137th Ave. and SW 120th St. to the Florida Turnpike toll plaza to SW 136th, SW 97th Ave., SW 120th St. and SW 87th to S. Dixie Highway.

Redistricting requirements include an equal population, be compact and contiguous, protect incumbency, minority representation and the maximum deviation between the most and least populated district should not be more than 10%.

The Dec. 1 final approval by the 13-member Board of County Commissioners also could change who represents your district.

The current District 7 boundaries date back to when Xavier L. Suarez was elected in 2011 to the commission post, representing not only Key Biscayne but the City of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and Pinecrest as well.

The current population in District 7 is 217,331, a 16,223-plus difference from 2010. District 7 also contains 64.55% Hispanic residents. The proposed plan that would be accepted would slightly lower the Hispanic population to 63.75%.

The estimated population of Miami-Dade County has grown 8.54% to 2,721,110 since 2010 (2,506,970).

But, according to World Population Review and the U.S. Census data, the county’s growth rate has leveled off at a steady 0.08% since 2019.