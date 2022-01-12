Aristotle once said, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

Key Biscayne residents and those from neighboring areas are hoping to get a little inspiration from that famous quote when the Miami-Dade County’s Infrastructure, Operations and Innovations Committee convenes at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Chaired by District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, the committee will hear her sponsored resolution (No. 213133), which reads: “Resolution directing the County Mayor or County Mayor’s designee to provide a plan to prioritize replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge.”

If approved, Bear Cut Bridge would get the first look over dozens of other proposed ideas — including safety and enhancements — for Rickenbacker Causeway.

Patience has been a long-standing factor when it comes to replacing the bridge, which was replaced completely in 1983 and repaired in 2013. The original bridge over Biscayne Bay was built in 1944.

More repairs had been planned for 2023, but Regalado said that might not be the most cost-effective idea for the County.

Patience again will be required Thursday, as it is currently the 22nd item on the preliminary agenda, Item 2C, under County Commission, and follows a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins directing the Mayor to formulate a crowd-control policy and permitting system for large public and private events.

Village Manager Steve Williamson, in a note to Key Biscayne residents this week, called this meeting “of utmost importance” — as well as the Jan. 19 full County Commission meeting in which County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is recommending the current procurement process for the Rickenbacker Causeway be rescinded.

To view Thursday’s proceedings online, go to www.miamidade.gov and find the 3 p.m. meeting, or you may attend the meeting in person.