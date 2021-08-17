Before the first chapter is written in what could be a new library coming to Key Biscayne, there remain a few sticking points. However,during last Thursday’s District 7 Town Hall, County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said, “We’re close, so close.”

But razing the old and raising the new has hit some obstacles -- even though the county library essentially would be considered a gift to the island community.

Regalado did not specify what exactly is holding up the settlement agreement, but she did show audience members and online viewers an illustration of a conceivable two-story library — “a general idea” — that she’s been told “looks like a box,” although the modern-looking structure features an outdoor space on the first floor and room for an assortment of flexible ideas on the second floor.

The existing library is one floor. Regalado, thinking long term, would welcome expansion.

“I prefer two stories to have the community space,” she said, pointing out that students, for example, can have more opportunities to expand their horizons when it comes to, say, coding or 3D printing. “If you give me more room, I can do really cool stuff,” is what she’s been hearing.

Regalado said a one-story building would cater mostly to kids’ areas and, of course, books, which are giving way to the digital age with e-books.

“The second floor is more for technology, with movable walls for study spaces or classes or meetings,” she said. “Two stories would give us a lot of flexibility.”

She said the library’s pond will stay exactly as is, so the entrance will not be there.

Talks with the adjacent Key Colony residents are continuing, she said. “Soon, we’ll be able to have a settlement agreement.”

And if things don’t work out?

“If we can’t (come to an agreement), we’ll leave the existing library as is and the library fund goes to another area in District 7 where (there’s likely been) a population growth.”

Studies have shown there has been a decline in physical uses to public libraries across America but it remains a free place to do homework, hold meetings, take classes, use computers, check out movies and books, read newspapers and periodicals, and much more.

In a report published in May, London-based library advocate Tim Coates noted a 31% decline in U.S. public library usage over an eight-year span, up to 2018, getting figures from government library agencies, such as the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

There also was a survey commissioned by Coates in April that showed more consumers across all age levels had read more — especially more digital content — during the COVID-19 pandemic, a 6% increase from 2019.

So, don’t count out the library just yet.

A 2019 Gallup survey showed public libraries were at the top of the list of Americans’ most visited places — ahead of movies, sporting events, concerts, zoos, casinos and historic parks — with an average of 10.5 trips to the library each year by adults. The survey also showed that women visit the library nearly twice as frequently as men. Finally, the survey showed the 18-29 age group being the most active library users among adults.

In a report on princh.com entitled “Will libraries be relevant in the future?” The Princh Library blog notes that, “In the early 2000’s, the future of libraries was predicted to be non-existent. However, libraries have done a great job by adapting and leveraging their mission of providing everyone with access to information and matching it with society’s needs.”

That is why multi-use libraries will be able to serve more diverse audiences in the future. Which goes along with what Regalado is proposing for a two-story floor plan.

“I’m one for longevity and multiple uses,” she said.

This novel may have a happy ending, after all.