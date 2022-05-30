Safety issues for bicycles, pedestrians and vehicles on the Rickenbacker Causeway will be the theme of Tuesday afternoon's Sunshine Meeting in Miami as stakeholders and other elected officials gather to begin a new set of discussions on how improvements should be handled.

District 7 Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will lead the 5 p.m. meeting at Vizcaya Village, 3250 South Miami Avenue, and is expected to include Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson.

The meeting comes on the heels of not only two bicyclists being struck and killed on the causeway two Sundays ago (the sixth and seventh similar fatalities since 2006), but also a recorded possible road rage incident between what appeared to be an irate, honking driver and several cyclists, a video reportedly forwarded to Mayor Cava's office.

Also within the past two weeks, as law enforcement beefed up their presence on the causeway with a "zero-tolerance" policy for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, those riding bicycles complained on social media they were unfairly being ticketed for not staying within the bike lane, although they claim police motorcycles had blocked their path.

The speed limit also was dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph in some areas along the causeway a week ago.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Cava tweeted: "Miami-Dade County and our partners are working hard to keep everyone on the road safe, but we ask that both drivers and cyclists do their part by obeying all traffic laws. Together, we are committed to making the Rickenbacker Causeway safer for all residents."

Tuesday's meeting restarts the process of finding out what are actually the priorities expected from the noted stakeholders, including officials from Key Biscayne and Virginia Key.

The county's Request for Proposal (RFP) regarding the Plan Z Consortium's ideas was eventually rescinded by Mayor Cava after Key Biscayne residents and city leaders, in particular, urged Commissioner Regalado to convince the mayor it was not a perfect process.

In the meantime, county officials have begun the process of looking into replacing or repairing Bear Cut Bridge, one of the priorities from Key Biscayne officials.

At Tuesday's meeting, members of the public in attendance may opt to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing in accordance with applicable requirements and the latest recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To request materials in accessible format, a sign language interpreter, and/or any other accommodation to participate in any County-sponsored program or meeting, please contact Gissele Rivera at 305-375-5680 or send an email to Gissele.rivera@miamidade.gov in advance of the meeting to initiate your request.

TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

This publicly noticed meeting will be recorded.