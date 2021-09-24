This is a developing story

In a Friday afternoon memo to Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Dade County Commissioner for District 7 Raquel Regalado is requesting “some immediate changes” to the Rickenbacker Bridge RFP.

Among the changes Regalado proposes, is an extension of the deadline for potential bidders to respond to the RFP.

The proposed date is March 1, 2022.

Regalado cites concerns with “a lack of clarity” as to the primary focus of the RFP which would privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway. She also mentions questions opponents of the plan have regarding the “financial structure, impact on future tolls and public oversight.”

The recommendations come following last Wednesday night’s contentious meeting at the Key Biscayne Community Center, where Regalado, Miami Dade County Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morales and other high-ranking County staff witnessed, first-hand, the intense opposition to the plan by island residents.

In her memorandum, Regalado mentions that “some of the details of the RFP have lead residents and stakeholders to conclude that this process lacks transparency.”

Regalado also suggests eliminating the words “iconic state of the art” from the RFP’s language as this, and other change she proposes, would focus the potential project on the transportation and safety elements and less on “entertainment amenities.”

On the deadline extension request, Regalado says that the extra time would provide “all those interested, which may or may not include the Village of Key Biscayne,” more time to organize their bids.

We will update the story, including Village officials’ reaction, as they become available.