Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado that in the interest of clarity, trust and to generate more creative ideas, the current bidding proposal to improve the Rickenbacker Causeway should be tossed out with “a refresh.”

Regalado’s Nov. 24 memorandum to County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came three days after the Mayor reached two conclusions from a self-commissioned Value For Money (VfM) assessment of the Rickenbacker project proposal:

1. Cancel the procurement and restart a procurement later

… or ...

2. Continue the procurement with adjustments.

Regalado, whose District encompasses Key Biscayne, said she appreciated Cava’s support “working with me and my residents and other stakeholders to engage them in the process.

“Unfortunately,” she added, “all of the changes we’ve been duct-taping to this process after the fact are creating contortions that may eventually result in negatively impacting the P3 (public-private partnership) process ...

“That’s why this process needs a refresh for all sides to fully trust the results.”

Starting over, she wrote, will allow the County to “realign the priorities in the right order and to open the door to a more robust set of creative ideas about how to achieve them.”

The Board of County Commissioners voted July 8 to begin the Request for Proposal (RFP) process to attract bidders for the unsolicited Plan Z Consortium layout of possible plans. Ever since, there have been several tweaks, including the removal of the Venetian Bridge from the RFP, as well as a couple of bidding extensions, the latest scheduled for March 1.

All along, Key Biscayne officials have been pushing to rescind the now-nearly $500 million RFP. Some said they were suspicious about the entire process. Others seemed left in the dark, especially BOUT how a proprietary-protective “Cone of Silence” would restrict any movement on their part, even thought the Village is a key stakeholder.

Many questions by area residents have been left unanswered, specifically about an impending rise in tolls, how the maintenance would be handled, and why current structural needs don’t take precedence over, say, an observation deck or a bike shop.

In her memorandum, Regalado wrote that she would advocate the County Board “put together a working group of key stakeholders to flesh out the priorities” and develop a detailed survey about the plans so the public can be made aware of those details and are adequately able to have their say before another procurement is issued.

Regalado wrote in her memorandum that she has been working on at least one immediate need on the Rickenbacker while officials “get the process for the bigger picture right.” She is working with city, county,and school district officials to improve safety around MAST Academy. “We should do the same for the biking community rightly concerned about the perils of riding the Rickenbacker,” she wrote.

So, what’s next?

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners have their regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, but so far, only a second reading is planned regarding how future public-private partnerships like RFPs should work with a revision of certain timeframes is on the agenda.

The Village of Key Biscayne Council next meets Dec. 7.

In the meantime, as Mayor Levine Cava announced Saturday that she still is expected to host a virtual public meeting Dec. 6 (time and virtual links to be announced) to allow further feedback from the community and stakeholders, such as Key Biscayne.