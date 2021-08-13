Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado cleared some misconceptions and highlighted some new developments in the much-anticipated Rickenbacker Causeway improvement proposal during Thursday evening’s District 7 Town Hall.

Regalado, whose jurisdiction includes Key Biscayne, discussed a long laundry list of items, including a project in which worms could alleviate the sargassum issue, library plans that still may have more questions than answers, and a look into a mobility transit plan that includes potential specific areas for scooters, skateboards and even golf carts.

However, she saved the Rickenbacker discussion for the end of her two-hour Town Hall, which attracted about 25 residents to the Community Center and dozens more online. She spoke about the potential competitors, how the tolls could eventually be distributed, and how city leaders are swaying from Virginia Key’s master plan.

In talks “that have been going on for decades,” Miami-Dade County leaders have at least a starting point with its Request for Proposal (RFP), which is due to be published later this month regarding, among other things: replacing Bear Cut Bridge; improving traffic flow; bicycle and pedestrian safety; and resiliency and recreation improvements along the Rickenbacker.

It all comes on the heels of an unsolicited plan to county commissioners back in March, called the Plan Z Consortium. The RFP would allow competitors to submit challenging bids for the privatized partnership.

“Several parties (already) are interested, and some have reached out to Miami-Dade County and some to you (Key Biscayne city leaders),” Regalado said.

“Is privatizing the best thing for the Miami-Dade County Commission? Let’s see what they propose. The county put lipstick on a pig when they did that (patching up Bear Cut Bridge, for instance) years ago, but it’s not going to solve a problem. ... If we get a Category 2 or 3 hurricane through here, you’ll get a ferry, like Fisher Island.”

The original RFP melded the Rickenbacker improvements with those of the Venetian Causeway, partly to make it “financially more viable,” Regalado said. But Commissioner Sally Heyman, after listening to an outcry from Miami Beach residents, has sent a memorandum to the Board requesting the Venetian be taken out of the proposal.

The next meeting of the Board of County Commissioners is not until Sept. 1.

The initial recommendation for what could be a finalized plan would come no earlier than July of 2022, with more community input occurring at different stages before then. County commissioners can approve, reject or change administrators’ recommendations.

Regalado said her concerns lie with the infrastructure, resiliency, traffic fees and the interest of the stakeholders.

The Rickenbacker issue is complicated because it involves several stakeholders.

“We need to tie down where everybody’s at,” she said. “The City of Miami is contemplating changes to Virginia Key, outside of their master plan, so they need to tell us ... it appears they have other ideas.”

Regalado said she’d like to see what the plans are for an expansion of the boat dock and what will happen to Marine Stadium. “They’re talking about a lot of things, even tearing down Marine Stadium,” she said.

The federal government has rights to the NOAA project on the causeway, but “St. Petersburg has approached them to move it there, but we don’t want that to happen,” said Regalado, who also noted that the University of Miami is trying to incorporate the NOAA into its program, thereby ensuring the federal government is a stakeholder.

As far as MAST Academy, “which is dear to my heart,” Regalado said she has asked Miami-Dade Public Works to move the bus stops in Key Biscayne so kids won’t have to play “Frogger” trying to avoid traffic, and, in turn, get more kids to use the bus system.

She also said the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is looking at a few dangerous intersections, including one at Key Colony.

“One thing we’ve found out is that pedestrian walkways don’t work,” Regalado said. “Flashing yellow apparently means go faster in Dade County. We have them in the (Coconut) Grove and here, and they put people in peril. Nice, law-abiding citizens press the buttons and walk, but the car doesn’t stop.”

Now, urban and non-urban mobility task forces are working with the Federal Department of Transportation (FDOT), and the county has created a “Scramble,” in which all lights turn red. One such “Scramble” is at the intersection of 67th and 57th in Miami.

“We have cameras there and we’ll watch how people use the crosswalk,” Regalado said. “It’s a 90-day look at the impact it has in Dade. It might work; when it’s red, people stop.”

As far as the tolls to fund the Rickenbacker project, Regalado said the County Commission will be looking at “historically what we’ve had, who’s coming and how many are coming, so we can make decisions.”

She would like to see a category of cheaper tolls for those 65 and older, and would not rule out the idea of assessing tolls to bicyclists and pedestrians, even if it was just weekends. Some people commute to work on and off the island by bicycle.

“We’ll see what the options are,” Regalado said. “We want to keep tolls low, but that’s the only way to raise funds. The Board of County Commissioners are adamant about not raising tolls, but you can’t have it both ways, and that’s the conversation.”

A privatization plan seems to be the best route for an expansive project like this, Regalado said.

“A lot of the overpasses in the county are owned by FDOT,” she said. “The county doesn't own that much infrastructure, and it has done a horrible job of maintaining infrastructure, historically, not just bridges, but streets ... even public housing.”

The final plan, Regalado said, must answer questions like, how does resiliency play a role, how is it going to be built, how is it going to be maintained, and can the county roll it all back to itself if they’re not satisfied at any step along the way?

She also said the plan needs an eye to the future.

“What’s true for mobility today may not be true in four years,” she said.

As far as having stakeholders, such as the Village of Key Biscayne, as part of the decision-making so-called “seat at the table,” Regalado said that likely won’t happen, mainly because the precedent would be set. “Every time we have a project, that municipality would have to be in on the decision.

“But this is your home ... and I’m here to represent you.”

Regalado said there is plenty of time to consider alternatives before a final plan is selected.

“If we’re getting good options, we’ll go down that road,” she said, “and if we’re not getting good options, we’ll go down another road.”