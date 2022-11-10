Samantha Martinez, an environmental educator with Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, last week did what she considers “the best part of her job;” releasing an adult Cooper's hawk bird at the Village Green.

The bird had been found injured at Village Green. William Blanco Herrera of Key Biscayne did the honors of opening the cage so the bird could happily return to “normal life.”

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station was founded in 1980 for the purpose of caring for injured brown pelicans, and it has grown into an internationally recognized center for seabird rehabilitation. For more information, visit pelicanharbor.org.