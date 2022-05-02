Remember Mom and graduates this year with the gift of diamonds

Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, May 8, and what better way to celebrate “mom” and all that she does than with a gift from Diamonds On The Key!

Looking for something special to congratulate your “Class of 2022” graduate? Look no further! The team at Diamond On The Key offers extensive collections of fine jewelry designs, in 14 and 18 karat gold, set with diamonds, precious or semi-precious gemstones and pearls, in a wide range of prices to fit any budget, starting from $30.

Through her sharp manufacturing process, jewelry designer and owner, Christina Termine, delivers fine designs and quality to her clientele at incredible savings, culminating in a gorgeous piece of jewelry with exceptional value. She welcomes sharing her 39 years of experience in the international fine jewelry industry with each client, with the goal of providing an education in diamonds and gemstones. Christina aims to make every customer feel confident and informed in their jewelry purchase, while extending the highest level of personalized service.

Asked what is trending in jewelry for this season, Termine replies: “Yellow gold link necklaces with a variety of medallions or charms, to form a ‘layered look,’ has been a continuing trend that has now become classic. It is ‘everyday chic’ for all ages and often the charms are given as gifts and become very sentimental. Also, you can never go wrong with a perfect pair of earrings, such as diamond studs, hoops or huggies!”

Diamonds On The Key newly created online “SHOP” page offers clients easy access to peruse gifts options and make a purchase any time of day!

For those looking to become engaged or upgrade an existing ring, Diamonds On The Key prides itself on offering diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which is the world’s foremost authority in gemology.

Christina enjoys walking a client through the “4C’s” of diamonds: Cut, Color, Clarity and Carat and she received her Graduate Diamonds Diploma from GIA.

Additional services offered include repairs, appraisals, restoration of antique pieces, buying scrap gold, and offering “Makeovers,” during which she consults with the client about their dated or unwanted jewelry and ways to refresh them into new wearable pieces!

“Forming a dependable and trusting bond with your jeweler is just as significant as the trust and service provided by your doctor, real estate agent, lawyer or financial advisor,” states Christina. “And that bond is what I aim to build with each customer for a lifetime.”

Diamonds On The Key, located in The Key Executive Building (by appointment only). 104 Crandon Blvd., Suite #421 Call (305) 851-1460.

Shop online by clicking here.