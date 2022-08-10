Sun Valley, Idaho - Robert "Bob" Lucian Molinari, 79, of Sun Valley and Key Biscayne, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 30, 2022.

Bob was born on June 22, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to James and Connie Molinari, and was raised on Coney Island, where he fell in love with the ocean. He never lost his Brooklyn accent or forgave the Dodgers for their move to Los Angeles.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from The City College of New York in 1965. He then entered the graduate program in oceanography at Texas A&M University, where he earned his Master of Science in 1968 and Ph.D. in 1970.

Bob always laughed at the fact that he did not realize before arriving there that Texas A&M was, at the time, an all-male university. While studying in Texas, Bob also joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve and served for six years.

Eventually, Bob called home from Texas to his childhood friend, Patricia DeVito, to express his love for her. She was convinced, and they married in Brooklyn on November 23, 1968.

For over 53 years, they were a dynamic duo of love, laughter, and feistiness.

Bob and Pat moved to Key Biscayne, Florida in 1970, where they made their home for nearly 50 years. Bob became a research scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, where he spent 37 years before retiring with the highest government rank for a NOAA scientist.

Over the course of his career, Bob undertook groundbreaking research and published dozens of articles on the physical dynamics of the world's oceans, climate change, and the Gulf Stream. He spent a year working in the oceanographic lab at the Sorbonne in Paris and traveled the world on NOAA vessels, earning the nicknames "Bobby Buoy" and "Blue Water Bob" for his worldwide use of measurement instruments and his specialized understanding of the Gulf Stream.

Long before many, he understood the warming of the oceans and warned of climate change. Bob also taught at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science. After retiring from NOAA, he spent 18 months in England leading a global climate change initiative under the auspices of the United Nations.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa White said, “My thoughts are with Pat, Bethany, George, Everett, Camden, and each of us who had the privilege to call Bob a friend,” adding that “Ten years ago this month Bob started the Key Biscayne Citizen Scientist Project at the Foundation.

This year the Key Challenge will be in memory of "Blue Water Bob."

In 2018, Bob and Pat moved full-time to Sun Valley, ID, where they had a second home for many years.

Bob loved travel, skiing, boating, most sports, dancing to golden oldies, any dessert, and the Miami Hurricanes. He did not like board games, shopping, or commercial holidays.

In addition to being a world-renowned scientist, Bob's favorite roles in life were husband, father, and grandfather. He was devoted to Pat, adored his daughter Bethany Molinari Little of Washington, DC, and relished time with his grandsons, Everett and Camden Little. He was a second father to his son-in-law, George Little, for 25 years. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Vaudo, of Newnan, GA, and myriad nieces and nephews across the country.

Celebrations of Bob's life will be scheduled in the coming months in Miami and Sun Valley. In accordance with Bob's wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the blue waters of the Gulf Stream, where he will continue his work.

Should you be inclined to make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, where he helped lead the Citizen Science Project, or Higher Ground of Sun Valley, a non-profit that provides recreational opportunities to veterans and others with disabilities, including Bob, who they enabled to ski one final time last Christmas.