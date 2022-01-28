Do you remember Caddyshack, the Harold Ramis cult film from 1980? It featured an all-star cast, including Michael O’Keefe as a caddie working at a prestigious country club, Chevy Chase as a mystical golf guru who hits shots blindfolded, Ted Knight as an arrogant judge, Rodney Dangerfield as a loud-mouthed (and loudly-dressed) real estate developer, Bill Murray as a gopher-hunting groundskeeper and Cindy Morgan as a visiting relative who draws much attention.

The film was set in Nebraska, but—surprise —- parts were filmed right on Key Biscayne.

The plot line is thin and the movie is dated in many ways, with numerous scenes involving smoking, illicit drug use, racist stereotypes, sexist depictions of women, and other problematic elements. Yet, Caddyshack has endured.

One scene takes place in the house of Ty Webb, played by Chevy Chase. The actual house where that scene was filmed is on Cape Florida Drive. It used to belong to Dave and Edie Epstein.

Their daughter, Carolan, was 11 at the time of filming.

Carolan recounts, “Several designers had previously used our house for advertising shoots. Mom had an eye for design and enjoyed the creative experience. A designer she had worked with suggested our home to the Caddyshack location scouts. They left most of our furnishings intact for the shoot, adding only a Japanese screen that gets broken and a pair of Samurai swords on the wall. Everything else in that scene is ours—the grandfather clock, the plant in the background, everything.”

While filming was taking place in their house, the Epstein family decamped to the Royal Biscayne Hotel, which was located where the Ritz Carlton is now. The cast and crew stayed at the Royal Biscayne as well, and the Epsteins enjoyed eating many meals with them.

One time, Carolan and her childhood friend Amy Kimen encountered Chevy Chase outside her house, kicking a soccer ball around in the yard. “He kicked the ball to me,” recalls Carolan, “and I kicked it back. Before we knew it the three of us were playing soccer together.”

Just another day in the neighborhood.

Carolan remembers seeing the film in a theater when it was released. “I would nudge my mom, ‘That’s our couch. That’s our water ski. Those are our lamps.’ Then later on we received a copy of the film so we could watch it at home on that same couch. It was so much fun.”

Another well-known scene was shot at the Rusty Pelican restaurant on Virginia Key and in the adjacent waters of Biscayne Bay. Nearby palm trees were relocated so that it would look like a lake in Nebraska, not South Florida. Susan Richards McLain was crewing on a 44-foot Caribbean Sailing Yacht at the time.

“The film crew hired the captain to bring four boats from the Miami Marina and dock them at the restaurant to make it look like a yacht club,” explains McLain. “A whole slew of people with little boats were also hired by the day to just sail around in circles. I was on the dock that Rodney Dangerfield’s character’s Stryker yacht supposedly hit. There was a whole group of people there dancing to a band. The dock was designed to collapse when a pin was pulled. We all fell into the water but had wetsuits on under our dance clothes. I did get to meet Ted Knight and Chevy Chase.”

I reached out to Michael O’Keefe to see if he had any recollections of what it was like filming on the Key. He graciously responded to my email 10 minutes after I sent it. “I really don’t remember very much about Key Biscayne,” he wrote. “Not exactly an endorsement, but who knows, I might have loved it. I just don’t recall.”

I watched Caddyshack many years ago and remember thinking it was funny. I just re-watched it recently and couldn’t help cringing at parts. The movie does seem quite dated. Some bits were still funny, but in a sophomoric way. I couldn’t help but notice that the movie seems out of touch with today’s world. Culture evolves. What was once funny might come to be seen as insensitive or clueless.

Gail Kimen, Amy’s mother, also re-watched the film recently. She now thinks it is a terrible movie but understands why it resonated with a certain age group. “I’m mortified now to think that my kids were watching it at tender ages. Fortunately, I suspect they were too young to pick up on the suggestive innuendos.”

Today, it’s difficult to find any evidence that Caddyshack was filmed on the Key. The Royal Biscayne Hotel was torn down in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew, and the Ritz Carlton sits on that property today. Fortunately, no long-term damage was done to the Rusty Pelican, despite the scenes of calamity in the movie. And the boaters on Biscayne Bay today seem much more skilled and better behaved than Rodney Dangerfield and his ilk

The other day, standing in front of the Epsteins’ former home — it has been remodeled but remains largely intact — I tried to imagine the goings on that took place there 42 years ago. While there, a couple walked by with their two springer spaniels. “A scene from Caddyshack was filmed right here,” I called out. They both smiled broadly and admitted not knowing that.

The theme song from Caddyshack, by Kenny Loggins, echoes in my head as I climb on my bicycle to ride back home. “I’m alright. Nobody worry ‘bout me. Why you got to gimme a fight? Can’t you just let it be.”

Photos of Chevy Chase with Dave, Edie, and Carolan Epstein, circa 1980.