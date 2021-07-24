Remembering Elsa Casas, longtime teacher and Key Biscayne resident

Elsa Casas, a longtime resident of Key Biscayne, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and nieces. She was a loving soul whose priorities in life were God, family, and service to others.

Elsa and her husband, Juan, emigrated from Cuba with their two daughters in 1961 and settled in Key Biscayne. Her passion was teaching children. Having been a teacher in Havana, she obtained her teaching degree at the University of Miami’s Cuban Teacher Program, then she taught for over 30 years at Earlington Heights Elementary School and Shenandoah Elementary School in Miami.

A devout Catholic and active member of St. Agnes Church, Elsa was involved in different ministries throughout the years, including marriage preparation for engaged couples.

Elsa was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ana Rasco (Former Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco), and Maria Leon (Francisco Leon); her seven grandchildren, Jose Ignacio “Jochi” Rasco (Jacqueline Chisholm Rasco), Juan Carlos “Juanchi” Rasco, Annette Rasco Sanchez (Francisco “Chesco” Sanchez), Carolina Leon Foti (Andrew Foti), Alessandra Leon, Mariana Leon, and Francisco “Frankie” Leon; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held for her on July 3 at St. Agnes Church, officiated by Monsignor Jose Luis Hernando, Retired Pastor; Reverend Juan Carlos Paguaga, Pastor; and Reverend Andrew Foltyn, Parochial Vicar.