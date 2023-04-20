Residents fear wave of development will make Key look like Manhattan, and other items making news in 1995

Wave of development sweeps Key

In historic terms, the Mackle brothers' construction of more than 1,000 modest homes on Key Biscayne during a two-year period in the 1950s is often cited as the building boom on this island. The wave of development sweeping over the Key the next few years or so may prove to be even more significant, however.

Completion of two projects on the east side of Crandon Boulevard – Grand Bay Resort and Residences, and the resurrected Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas – will bring 11 new condominium buildings with a total of 814 units; two hotels with a total of 1,031 rooms for Key tourists; and 57 new single-family homes.

For longtime Key residents already bemoaning the loss of Key Biscayne's small town atmosphere, however, it means ushering in an unacceptable new age.

“When we moved here, the population was somewhere around 3,000 or 4,000 people," recalled Dick Cromartie, who has been living on Key Biscayne with his wife Em for 21 years. "Tons of people are leaving the Key, because it's no longer an isolated little island. Key Biscayne has become another Coconut Grove. We're just getting more condos, and it's going to look like Manhattan."

For several years, this island's retail community has been looking toward the day when Key Biscayne resumes its role as a tourist mecca. Key merchants remain some of the biggest supporters of the Grand Bay and Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas projects, even though they know their cash registers won't reap the benefits for years to come.

"I'm happy for the merchants, but I'm also unhappy," countered Muriel Curtis. Curtis has lived on Key Biscayne for 44 years, and like Cromartie and other long-time residents, she believes this island is a "paradise lost."

These developments are going to mean terrible traffic jams. It's going to be an absolute mess, and nothing can be done about it. No matter what they do here, it's going to overpower this tiny island," she complained.

In order to encourage Key Biscayne drivers with lead foots from putting the pedal to the metal without checking their speedometers, the Village Police Department has purchased a radar robot.

The robot, also known as the SMART (Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer) system, gives police an automated way of determining drivers' speeds and recording traffic management data so the department can detect problem roadways.

Deputy Chief Larry Boemler said the department plans to place the solar-powered device, which will display the speed of each driver that passes it and record hourly traffic statistics for the department, in areas where police have received citizen complaints about traffic violations.

“People are going to see that and say, 'Whoops! I didn't know I was going that fast in that area,' and so they're mindful."

Key Biscayne's new Chamber of Commerce president sheepishly admits that he does not have any business cards. When one Key businessman recently told him he was interested in joining the Chamber, Bill Durham found himself grabbing the only thing handy which he could use as a business card: a claim check from Mangrove Cycle Shop, Durham's bicycle rental and repair store.

Durham's laid-back attitude belies his commitment to the island's merchant and business community. Corporate etiquette will receive a new twist during his one-year term as Chamber president. The lanky Durham's usual attire consists of a wrinkled assortment of short-sleeve shirts and khakis, not banker gray, three-piece suits.

More than 60 Key Biscayne residents participated in a cocktail party and Jewish Appeal campaign. The Key Biscayne Bank and Trust Co. hosted the fundraiser recently for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation's annual event at Key Colony's Ocean Sound Building.

Haagen-Dazs open on Key

Haagen-Dazs, the 1980s gourmet ice cream craze, has hit the Key with a chic new 1990s face: European-style cafe.

While the new store still offers more than 40 flavors of premium ice cream, sorbet and frozen yogurt with a variety of toppings and dipped cones, patrons can also enjoy morning coffee with croissants, afternoon tea with scones and evening cappuccinos with biscotti.

Bear Cut restoration project begins

A wetlands restoration project will begin next month on the northern end of Bear Cut.

Some 18 acres will be devoted to creating mangrove wetlands, salt marshes and isolated wetland areas.

Approved by the Metro-Dade County Commission as mitigation for last year's trans-bay sewer pipeline project, the program will help restore some wetland areas that were filled during construction of Crandon Marina and Bear Cut bridge.

"The project is also creating some wetlands that did not historically exist, where there was just sand upland," said Craig Grossenbacher, chief of the coastal resources division of the county's Department of Environmental Resources Management.

