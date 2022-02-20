Residents get a glimpse of Key Biscayne’s vision of the future… “a new hub, a new heart, to an elevated Village”

Calling it “a new hub, a new heart, to an elevated Village,” Key Biscayne residents on Saturday afternoon were shown an assortment of visionary sketches by DPZ CoDesign managing partner and expert planner Galina Tachieva, all the result of community input.

Among the eye-opening aspirations were a more stunning entry way into the Village, with perhaps a spur from the existing roundabout to alleviate traffic; maybe a landmark monument such as a mini lighthouse; restoring the historic playhouse into a much more community-friendly attraction; and an elevated pedestrian promenade on a 400-foot corridor of cafes, shops and even junior playing fields — all above lower-level parking that would accommodate thousands of vehicles or golf carts, and stormwater systems.

Also mentioned was perhaps a movie theater; maybe a trampoline park; residential areas with lanes for bicycles (keeping them off sidewalks) or even a canal through the center of those areas to collect excess stormwater; a trolley connector to provide more energy-friendly mobility; a linear park in Cape Florida; spacious galleries with wide sidewalks; an arcade; and the esplanade mall development with perhaps an assisted living area in combination with restaurants and cafes, with maybe a rotunda entrance.

“We want Crandon Boulevard to be a connector, not a separator,” Tachieva said, showing historic photos how the corridor has changed from the 1950s and later showing examples from the Miami Design District and West Palm Beach on how it could look, with Spanish-style steps, for example. “This will become your beautiful postcard.”

“The process has been incredibly productive,” said Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, regarding seven previous workshops this past week. “We have gotten hundreds of ideas, and we have gotten most of them into drawings in some way,” he added, noting that most of them can become part of the Vision Plan.

“What we offer are quite visionary ideas, but we also have realistic,” said Tachieva, who explained that the Vision Board and the Village Council will take a much closer look before any decisions are made. “(Overall), it’s more or less the tendency to move in that direction over time” she added, comparing previous Vision Board ideas that turned into accomplishments, such as the Community Center and the look of Crandon Boulevard.

“If you come together, you can do it ... like the Rickenbacker (issue, in which residents and city leaders helped convince the county to rescind the bidding process),” she said.

“It’s not only about retail, or shopping, but it’s civic engagement, whether it’s adding an early childhood learning center or a (sports) field (on the corridor),” she added.

And, in case several of these ideas are not adopted immediately, Tachieva recommends at least to take care of the impending sea level problems and the parking issues.

“The process is just beginning for you,” Tachieva said.

There will be at least five more meetings in which public input can be shared. The remaining Vision Board schedule:

March 14: Community & Management April 4: Future & Policy May 9: Place & Design, and Draft Review May 26: Final report June 14 or July 26: Council review and adoption at Council meeting

It’s not too late to suggest ideas. There were 7,000 visitors to the recent online platform and 700 were engaged, with surveys and/or ideas. To add your idea, click here.

Tachieva thanked Council members Ed London, Frank Caplan, Brett Moss and Mayor Mike Davey for their attendance during the workshops.

“This is your Village and this (process) is what you want the future to look like,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson. “The work that was done in the 2020 Vision Plan, much of that came to fruition (to what you see today).”

To watch the entire Saturday presentation, click here.