Tuesday night, the Village of Key Biscayne revealed its own plans for improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut Bridge. The plan includes upgrading roads and traffic flow, creating a safe haven for pedestrians and cyclists, and implementing a resiliency plan to address the threat of sea level rise.

Village residents and stakeholders packed the Key Biscayne Community Center, where village leaders unveiled their concept with a series of slides detailing improvements to the Causeway, the sole roadway access connecting Key Biscayne to the mainland.

Attendees also offered suggestions during the presentation by Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson and Planning and Zoning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger.

Developing the plan was the village's first step to creating a comprehensive master plan with Miami-Dade County, which controls all upgrades to the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Bear Cut Bridge. "It's not one project. It's a series of projects. A series of small projects and a series of big projects," said Gauger.

Total cost and timeframe are yet to be determined.

The Village and County, along with private groups seeking to manage and operate the Causeway, are trying to hash out a plan to make much needed upgrades to the roadway and bridge that provide critical access for people to traverse from the mainland through Virginia Key and onto Key Biscayne.

The Village’s plan focuses on improvements on Virginia Key, the marina and MAST Academy.

Traffic congestion and speeding along the Causeway, spilling into Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne, is intense, and the cyclist population that share the roadway fear for their lives. According to the village, seven cyclists have been killed since 2006 and 57 reported accidents between 2005 and 2012. Most recently, two casual cyclists were struck and killed on the Causeway in May.

To prevent more tragedy, Gauger is recommending building a wall to separate vehicular traffic from cyclists and pedestrians for Virginia Key and the marina. "I think we can have a design they would want to use, '' he said.

Gauger said the traffic conflict points around the Bear Cut Bridge are critical.

The locations of intersections where vehicle paths merge often results in accidents near MAST Academy, the Miami Seaquarium, the marina and if the plan to build athletic fields on Virginia Key comes to fruition.

Gauger said reducing or eliminating the traffic conflict points could ease concerns. "Manage conflict points because all are not created equally," he said. "They are problem children we need to focus on."

For MAST Academy, the left-turn conflict point can be a nightmare for pedestrian and bus traffic, Gauger said. He suggested pushing the conflict points back to create a better school safety zone for students' drop off and pick up. Gauger said the plan would allow for a “much safer” zone for students to be dropped off and picked up, with a more predictable traffic pattern.

Traffic congestion often peaks during special events on Virginia Key, when thousands of people often flock to the Miami Marine Stadium or marina. The resultant gridlock makes it difficult for Key Biscayne residents to leave the island and return home.

To mitigate that concern, Gauger is suggesting an express lane throughout Virginia Key, and a new local traffic lane on the northeast side of the Causeway, with traffic loops/circles at either end of the island to provide local access without interfering with Causeway traffic flow.

Another area addressed in the Village’s plan is the rising sea level threat and flooding from hurricanes and tropical storms. The primary focus here is upgrading the village's existing stormwater systems.

Another suggestion offered is elevating the roadways on the key, which in essence ensures the water flows to the wetlands, which are some of the best filters in the world. "Not your standard system but it's cost effective," Gauger said.

Jose Cueto, Miami-Dade County Deputy Director for Transportation and Public Works, provided attendees with an update on the process underway to address concerns about the Bear Cut Bridge.

Cueto said the county is in the process of analyzing the community and environmental impact associated with a bridge replacement or upgrade. "Six to nine months, or a year, we will have an engineer on board" who will start the preliminary planning process for a bridge project, Cueto said.

Williams said so many showed up for the meeting because they all have a stake in the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut Bridge. "It's important to you, and honestly it's important for the County because of Virginia Key and the marina," he said. "

In March, the Key Biscayne Council directed Williamson to put together “a depiction” of what the Rickenbacker should be like. Village staff met with Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava and County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district covers the Rickenbacker Causeway and Key Biscayne, to make sure the two entities are on the same page.

Williamson credits Gauger for collecting feedback from the community, stakeholders and county leaders, then putting in his own expertise into creating the concept.

"He rides his bike to work on the causeway, and if he's not riding his bike to work, he's riding a bus," Williamson said. "If he's not riding the bus, he's driving his car. He looks at it from all three angles. He knows the ins and outs of the Rickenbacker."

Attendees offered observations, and even minor changes, to the Village’s concept.

One person, for example, said three lanes for traffic during special events could cause a problem for medical emergency units. “(Drivers) would have nowhere to move to let them get through," she said. "A lane dedicated for emergencies would be helpful."

Others suggested deeper analysis of the suggested turnarounds and traffic circles, especially as it relates to special event vehicle load. "It may not work because more traffic could pile up for a long time," he said.

Gauger said the Rickenbacker concept will go before the Village Council next week, and he is hoping for councilmembers' approval to move forward.