A total of seven residents are running for the privilege to be mayor and Councilmembers of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco are vying to be Mayor; Andy Herrera, Nick Lopez-Jenkins, Ed London, Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez for Village Council.

What follows is our first installment of mini-endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate.

These endorsements are presented in the order they were received. We will continue publishing endorsements in the next two issues. Mini-endorsements should be emailed to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to publication

We thank the residents for sharing their thoughts. We are confident all the candidates appreciate the support.

Endorsement for Oscar Sardiñas

My family and I support Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council due to his ongoing dedication and support for the wellbeing of the children of Key Biscayne.

Pamela Quiroga

Nick Lopez-Jenkins for Council

I have known Nick Lopez-Jenkins for more than two decades. During that time, I have seen him become a solid professional and a consummate husband and father.

Like his parents, Nick is someone who is not satisfied with being successful. He is deeply concerned about his community. He understands the linkage between Key Biscayne, the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County. That linkage is strong, in his case. He has stayed close to me and my son, Francis Xavier.

Perhaps the most admirable thing about Nick is that he has never once sought to use his connections to obtain any personal benefit. He is only interested in advancing the common good. He is not beholden to any special interests. He is genuine and kind and caring.

With singular enthusiasm, I endorse his candidacy for the Key Biscayne Village council.

Xavier L. Suarez

For Lopez-Jenkins and Sardiñas

My name is, resident of Key Biscayne. My family and I are endorsing for Village Counsel Nick Lopez Jenkins & Oscar Sardiñas.

Nike Lopez Jenkins has been a lifelong friend who I believe will bring great leadership and family values to our village counsel and keep the interest of the residents of our pristine family oriented village.

I have known Oscar Sardiñas since I was 5 years old. Oscar has proven, with his exceptional volunteering and created programs for children on the Key, he wants the best for our village and most importantly for our children.

Eric del Pino

Endorsement for Oscar Sardiñas

I would like to state my endorsement for Oscar Sardiñas for City Council. I have personally known Oscar and his family for several years and am proud to call them good friends of mine. I got to know Oscar on a more professional level after meeting with him about the foundation that he co-founded, The Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation. His passion for the foundation is on the level of "doing it right" and "getting it done." I believe that Oscar will carry this same passion into his role as a City Council member and the Village of Key Biscayne will strongly benefit!! VOTE FOR “O”!!!

Jen Carmody

President, JC-LINGOALS

Endorsement for Joe Rasco, Oscar Sardiñas, and Nick Lopez-Jenkins

It is no coincidence that multiple generations of our families and friends continue to choose Key Biscayne as their home. We live in a special place, and we need leaders who are motivated by their love of this community to collaborate with one another and with our off-island neighbors.

We need leaders who are prepared to stand up to the false narratives that have, unfortunately, become more common. I believe Joe Rasco, Oscar Sardiñas and Nick Lopez-Jenkins are these leaders, and that is why I am proudly supporting them for mayor and village counsel, respectively.

Moncy Blanco-Herrera

Support for Nick and Oscar

I am endorsing two incredible candidates running for Village Council, Nick Lopez-Jenkins and Oscar Sardiñas.

Nick Lopez-Jenkins is a man of character and integrity. He is a charismatic and virtuous family man and friend who has shown incredible enthusiasm about serving the residents of Key Biscayne on council and is fully committed to our Island!

Oscar Sardiñas has done so much for Key Biscayne through his Foundation and his efforts at the KBCS. My own children have benefited immensely from his efforts. He’s not afraid to put in the hard work for the people of Key Biscayne!

I am certain that, if elected, both these candidates will represent us with integrity, honesty and enthusiasm!

Mary K. Stevens

Oscar Sardiñas endorsement

Having known Oscar Sardinas for over a decade, I can attest that his thoughtful and insightful manner of approaching challenges are exactly what any municipality would require of its elected officials. His community work and years of leadership experience would certainly prove to be an asset.

Oscar is a compassionate family man and has proven time and time again to demonstrate the highest level of integrity, and I believe Oscar is exactly what Key Biscayne needs at a time where his neighbors require a bright, incredibly experienced leader ready to roll up his sleeves and work hard for the betterment of his community. Key Biscayne should feel lucky to have him as a civil servant ready to serve!

My hats off to those neighbors who stand by him!

Mayor Vince Lago

Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council

Oscar Sardiñas would be a valuable addition to the KB Village Council because he is:

Passionate and effective in improving and optimizing any cause he is a part of.

A superb communicator with a high level of social emotional intelligence.

Hyper fast thinker and learner who works diligently to find common ground.

Extremely ethical, possesses great integrity and lives an authentic life.

Understands family values and is committed to representing all constituents.

Any organization, partnership, government or non-profit would be better off with his help, and the above list are just a few reasons why I endorse Oscar Sardiñas for KB Village Council.

Javier Sardiñas

Endorsement of Oscar Sardiñas

We are endorsing Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council of Key Biscayne. We have known him and his family for decades and trust him wholeheartedly.

He is an honest, family man, with genuine intentions. Oscar has served the community for many years and we know he will act in the best interest of our village. He loves Key Biscayne and can help secure the best future for our beautiful island paradise.

Patricia and Felipe Porro

Oscar Sardiñas endorsement

My name is Pablo Sanchis. `My family and I moved to Key Biscayne nearly 40 years ago and for 35 of those years I have known Oscar Sardiñas. I can assure you Oscar Sardiñas understands Key Biscayne and will keep the values and traditions of this great island, as well as make decisions to help guide us into the future on Key Biscayne. We need a Council Member like Oscar -- Oscar proposes solutions rather than create or propagate negative discourse. Oscar Sardiñas will inform himself about every issue that crosses his path and will take an analytical, yet pragmatic approach, to take them on. I endorse and encourage everyone to vote for Oscar Sardiñas to the Village Council.

Pablo Sanchis

Endorsement - Oscar Sardiñas

I am writing to endorse Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council, I have known Oscar for over seven years both personally and professionally and I can say without a doubt that he would be a great council, his energy, experience, family and personal values truly represent and embrace all we are looking for in local leadership here on the island.

Oscar will bring new perspective, ideas and leadership, he has shown this throughout his professional career with the biggest companies in the world and he will do the same as Village Council.

My family and I are proud to endorse him!

Pablo Santos & Carolina Maldonado

My endorsement for Oscar Sardiñas

Who is Oscar Sardiñas and why does it matter? Do you know who you are voting for? Do you really know that person?

I know Oscar personally, and I am happy and honored to call him a friend for the last 20 years. He is a father, a husband, a friend and so much more. He is an asset to this community and to everyone he connects with. Why is he the right person for the job? Because he cares; because he is passionate; because he has been connected to this community for over 30 years; and because he is actively working on making this community a better place for all of us who call Key Biscayne home.

If you don't know, now you know -- VOTE FOR O!

Ana Urrechaga Sanchis

Joe for Mayor

It is with great honor and respect that we offer this letter as our full support for Joe Rasco in the upcoming 2022 election for the position of Mayor for the Village of Key Biscayne. His expertise, knowledge, and support for our community are second to none. Helping our village to be incorporated, aiding in building our police and fire stations, and securing funding for our community center are examples of his work's impact on Key Biscayne.

Finally, we want to thank Joe for running for office, as he allowed us to select a leader who already knows what the position entails and how to improve and protect our community.

Pablo M. Barreiro and Gabriela Borja

Voting for Rasco because of his experience

Voting is a right we Americans are so fortunate to have. One vote can shape the future. That’s why my vote on November 8 will be for Joe Rasco. With over 30 years of dedicated service to our village as a council member and past mayor shows a commitment rich with experience. And experience is what Key Biscayne needs to guide us through some big changes ahead.

As I’ve said in the past, Joe Rasco is a genuine, unpretentious man who will take on the tough job of being mayor with honesty and grace. Please use your vote for a mayor who will roll up his sleeves and put his experience to work.

Kristin Kann

Support for Sardiñas

I support Oscar Sardinas for Village Council because he’s demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to serve the children and families of Key Biscayne.

I’m impressed by the initiative and persistence he showed in establishing (along with two other KB residents) the Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation, a non-for-profit organization that runs an after-school enrichment program that funds local educational initiatives.

I’m impressed by his ability to listen, keep an open mind and make his fellow neighbors feel heard.

I’m impressed that he ran for Village Council in 2020, and even though he didn’t win the first time around, he decided to double down on his commitment to this community and is now giving it another shot.

We need Village Council members that have proven themselves to be experienced, effective and trustworthy, especially in the face of the multiple upcoming projects that this Village will embark on.

Lucia A. Marin

Support for Nick Lopez-Jenkins

I have known Nick Lopez Jenkins for over 10 years and I am writing this to endorse him for Village of Key Biscayne Council.

Nick is a very dedicated and loyal individual in his personal and professional life. He is a person that leads by example and is always looked up to by his peers for his dedication and work ethics. Personally and professionally Nick is a leader. He communicates well with all and is always professional, generous and kind.

He is a great asset to the Village of Key Biscayne.

Nora E. Padial

For Fausto Gómez

I urge you to vote for Fausto Gomez to be the next Mayor of Key Biscayne because he is best Qualified to protect the Rickenbacker Causeway, the only driveway to and from our homes.

I have worked with Fausto for 38 years as he created legislation to make Key Biscayne better. He has the experience, relationships and will to do this and much more as the Mayor for Key Biscayne.

Michael Kahn

Rasco an ‘extraordinary’ citizen

It is with great pleasure that I write to endorse Joe Rasco for Mayor.

Joe is an exemplary member of our island community, a family man of good moral values and ethics, and a good friend to anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.

Joe has contributed his time and talent to Key Biscayne for many decades now, always with the interest of improving our community and our quality of life. The fact that he is willing to run for Mayor and contribute even more, is an example of his selflessness, dedication and love for our island.

We live in paradise, and this does not mean that we don’t have our own set of challenges, and I believe that only Joe – with the support of our local government and community -- has the know-how and principles required to steer our ship.

Alejandro M. Pérez Duque

Endorsement for Joe Rasco

I am endorsing Joe Rasco for Mayor. Thirty years of public service to KB residents, and a strong supporter of education, Police and Fire Departments. Committed to addressing the Bear Cut Bridge rebuild and fighting for KB rights on Rickenbacker Causeway. He has the experience and positive relationships that matter with cty, county and state government.

Steve Powel

For candidate Joe Rasco

I am so proud to support Joe Rasco for Mayor. I have known Joe and his family for decades. He is an honorable man who has always held a love for our Key. Joe has proven this through years of service that have resulted in many positive contributions to our Village.

In addition, his professional career in government has made him qualified to run our city like no other candidate.

Libby Gonzalez