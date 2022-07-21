Residents speak out in support of mayoral candidates

Three residents are running for the privilege to be mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco. What follows is our first installment of endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate.

These endorsements are presented in the order they were received. We will continue publishing endorsements in the next two issues. Mini-endorsements should be emailed to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to publication

We thank the residents for taking the time to share their thoughts and we are confident Fausto, Joe and Katie appreciate their support.

Fausto Gómez

I urge you to vote for Fausto Gomez to be the next Mayor of Key Biscayne because he is best Qualified to protect the Rickenbacker Causeway, the only driveway to and from our homes.

I have worked with Fausto for thirty-eight years as he created legislation to make Key Biscayne better. He has the experience, relationships and will to do this and much more as the Mayor for Key Biscayne.

Michael Kahn

For ‘exemplary” Fausto Gómez

It is with great pleasure that I write to endorse Joe Rasco for Mayor.

Joe is an exemplary member of our island community, a family man of good moral values and ethics, and a good friend to anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.

Joe has contributed his time and talent to Key Biscayne for many decades now, always with the interest of improving our community and our quality of life. The fact that he is willing to run for Mayor and contribute even more, is an example of his selflessness, dedication and love for our island.

We live in paradise, and this does not mean that we don’t have our own set of challenges, and I believe that only Joe – with the support of our local government and community - has the know-how and principles required to steer our ship.

Alejandro M. Pérez Duque

Endorsement for Joe Rasco

I am endorsing Joe Rasco for Mayor. 30 years of Public Service to KB residents, strong supporter of Education, Police and Fire Departments. Committed to addressing Bear Cut Bridge rebuild and fighting for KB rights on Rickenbacker Causeway. He has the experience and positive relationships that matter with City, County and State Government.

Thank you,

Steve Powel

Endorsement for Katie Petros

Good morning. I want to thank you and also send a mini-endorsement on behalf of Katie Petros and her candidacy as mayor.

I have known Katie for about eight years. Here are some reasons why I would love to have her elected as mayor of Key Biscayne:

She is hardworking. She is honest. She is always on time. She loves Key Biscayne and wants the best for the community. She has a wonderful work ethic. She is just and willing to listen.

She has been in office before, proving she would be an excellent mayor. She is aware of the improvements the island needs – not only short-term, but also for the future.

I look forward to voting day and to help her win this election. She is the future because she understands the present and the impact for what’s to come.

Elsa Sanchez

For candidate Joe Rasco

I am so proud to support Joe Rasco for Mayor. I have known Joe and his family for decades. He is an honorable man who has always held a love for our Key. Joe has proven this through years of service that have resulted in many positive contributions to our Village.

In addition, his professional career in government has made him qualified to run our city like no other candidate.

Libby Gonzalez

Katie Petros endorsement

During my two terms as KB councilmember and vice mayor, I learned the two factors that are the most important for the mayor and Council to accomplish their goals. The first is the ability to build consensus and compromise. The second is to have well-defined, practical goals and realistic plans.

Katie Petros is a former council member who has demonstrated her ability to compromise and build consensus. She did this with the dog park and again with the plans for a new library. She is soft spoken and focused. When Katie speaks, she is non-threatening. She wants to hear others’ opinions. Then she crafts a plan to accomplish the goal that reflects the consensus.

Katie’s goals as mayor are both practical and achievable. She wants to finally bury power lines, improve stormwater runoff, and secure funding for beach renourishment. She has the vision and skill set to get these problems solved. It is that simple.

Dr. Mike Kelly

Endorsement: Katie Petros

In the four years Katie Petros was on the Village Council, I hoped she would one day run for mayor. Thankfully she is doing so at this important moment for our island. While on the council, Katie was a measured and effective leader, building consensus and pushing initiatives through to completion. She was always responsive to any concerns I reached out to her about as a resident. Even when we weren’t on the same side of an issue, she would take my point of view into consideration.

Katie has the perfect blend of common sense and intelligence, allowing her to cut through any discord and keep the Village’s best interests at the forefront. I am especially enthusiastic about her plans to complete the power line burial project. With so many important initiatives ahead, we need a mayor who will best represent all constituents. Katie is that person.

Dana Jofré

For Fausto Gómez

I served with Fausto on the board of the Ocean Club. We worked closely together, along with the board, and approved a multi-million dollar project to renovate the property. It was controversial but Fausto expertly navigated the competing agendas and it was ultimately approved unanimously by all seven Board members.

He was thoughtful, conciliatory and allowed everyone to provide input to the project. When the improvements were in peril of stalling, he was polite but firm in pushing it along. The end result is a modernization of the Ocean Club that was done on-time, under-budget, and that everyone raves about. Our property values have increased beyond the mean of other properties on Key Biscayne.

Fausto Gomez is a leader and I am voting for him. He knows how to get things done. I urge all my neighbors to vote for Fausto Gomez.

Rene Sagebien

Fausto Gómez for Mayor

Fausto Gomez has my vote for mayor of Key Biscayne. He is well-informed on the issues, well-known in Tallahassee and Miami-Dade, and well able to protect and to improve Key Biscayne's streets, parks, beaches and quality of life.

Fausto is smart, savvy and articulate – just the man we need now to be our next Mayor.

Diana Garmendia

Vote for Fausto Gómez

I have been surprised by the negative narrative about Fausto Gomez. Yes, an ethics complaint was filed against him. So what? It was dismissed. All the details are on his website – Faustoformayor.com – for full transparency. If you have enjoyed a long and successful career in public affairs, these things are the norm. If you have not been subject to a complaint and worked in that field, it means you have not done much. Complaints were filed against some of our elected officials. They serve us honorably, but should they be disqualified because a complaint was filed? Of course not.

I am voting for Fausto Gomez. He is the most Qualified. He stands for us and does not hide from challenges. He knows how to get things done. And that is what we need.

Tere Benach

Family support

We support Fausto Gomez for mayor.

Gina and Dick Heise

Enthusiasm for Fausto Gómez

I enthusiastically support the candidacy of Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne.

I have known Mr. Gomez for the past 15 years. During that time, I have had the opportunity to observe his professional skill set at the Ocean Club. His openness in addressing complex issues among diverse factions and demographics impressed us and resulted in his being elected as president of the community and later president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council.

Mr. Gomez not only demonstrates an ability to untangle complex financial and legal issues, but also demonstrates candor in doing so. His high operational standard to let the “sunshine” in prior to having issues decided has helped everyone feel welcome. It helped defuse political tensions.

Our island community is fortunate to have a mayoral candidate such as Mr. Gomez running. I have no doubt we will be in good hands under his leadership.

Brian Rivera Uncapher, J.D.

My endorsement of Fausto Gómez

As a resident of Key Biscayne since 1960, few issues are more important to me now than the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway and our property taxes. That is why I absolutely endorse Fausto Gomez as our next mayor. Nobody is a better fighter.

Ed Sanchez

For friend and neighbor, Fausto Gómez

Fausto Gomez was our neighbor at the Ocean Club for more than 20 years. He was also our colleague in the governance of that property. He is a fearless person of conviction. He is also polite, intellectual, accommodating, listens to everyone, and he is transparent. We have known each other for more than 15 years and have found him to always stand up for what he thinks is right, and challenge what he thinks is wrong. Fausto has a strong moral compass that has served him well in both his personal and professional lives. He has been married for 42 years and has two daughters and four grandchildren.

We now ask all of our friends to vote for him for mayor. Key Biscayne deserves a wonderful mayor.

Debby and Dan Zabludowski

Fausto Gómez endorsement

Fausto Gomez is funding his campaign to serve as our mayor. His slogan is “Unbought and Unbossed.” I like that. It is time to have someone only looking for what is best for the residents of this community.

Does the Z Plan come to mind?

With his only role being a resident of our community, he stood up, looked the proponents of the Z Plan in the eye and said “No.” He then helped organize and lead a citizens drive to rescind the privatization of the only way in and out of our homes.

He is a strong leader and will face many external threats to our community with diplomacy, experience, skill and vigor. Village of Key Biscayne will not be pushed around. I like that too. I am voting for Fausto Gomez to be our next mayor and urge all readers to do as well.

Please join me. Thanks!

Servando M. Parapar

Katie Petros for mayor

I have known Katie Petros for six years. During this time, I have admired her commitment to community service and securing the wellbeing of our island and its residents.

Katie is honest, hardworking, open to dialogue, disciplined, trustworthy, delivers on promises, and she is highly competent dealing with business, family and interpersonal situations.

I trust that as mayor, Katie will make our island more resilient, sustainable and accessible; and our government will be friendly, transparent, efficient and accountable.

For sure, as she achieves her objectives, our Island and its residents will be happier and more unified.

Katie Petros has my unconditional endorsement to be the next mayor of Key Biscayne.

Rafael M De Guzman

Fausto Gómez most qualified

I heartily endorse Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne. He is by far the most qualified of the candidates seeking the position. He will devote his time, energy and expertise to maintain and enrich our city!

Marja Engler

Joe Rasco a proven leader

I support Joe Rasco for Mayor because the residents of this Island Paradise deserve proven leadership we can trust.

The Village of Key Biscayne will invest a significant amount of money in the coming years to address multiple infrastructure projects overwhelmingly supported by its residents. We need to ensure that our mayor and Village Council members have proven themselves to be experienced, effective and trustworthy – to manage and invest our collective tax dollars.

Joe has an impeccable 30+ year record of service to Key Biscayne. Moreover, Joe recently retired from his 15+ year position as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Miami-Dade County, and as such, has the positive working relationships at the state, county and city that we need to support Key Biscayne’s interests with regards to the Rickenbacker Causeway and various resiliency projects.

There is no one better positioned to represent Key Biscayne’s interests today!

Lucia A. Marin

Fausto Gómez endorsement

We are longtime residents of The Ocean Club at Key Biscayne. I served on the OCCA board of directors with Fausto, and I got to see up close what a competent, talented leader he is. I know that he would make a wonderful mayor for the Village of Key Biscayne.

My husband and I urge our friends and neighbors to vote for him on August 23..

Herb and Joyce Kean

Longtime friend for Fausto Gómez

I have known Fausto for almost 30 years. He has the expertise and savvy required to fulfill this position, in no small part due to his extremely successful career as a lobbyist in Tallahassee. He also has extensive experience in complex management operations by heading for several years our organization at The Ocean Club.

There is no doubt in my mind that Fausto will be an excellent mayor and I endorse him wholeheartedly. I also exhort our community to vote for him.

Emilio M. Ortiz

Fausto Gómez for mayor

I am enthusiastically endorsing Fausto Gomez for the office of mayor of Key Biscayne. I believe that Fausto will be a strong leader who will protect the interests of all residents in such matters as the free flow of traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway (which will be his top priority), address the daily traffic congestion within our main roads, and increase police presence in our streets.

He will also make sure that tax increase is controlled and that our tax dollars are spent cautiously and with transparency. His main and only interest is the betterment of our Island Paradise and that gives me great peace of mind!

If you have any doubts on your selection for mayor, Fausto is definitely the best man to get the job done!

Alma Garay

Strongly for Fausto Gómez

We strongly endorse Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne. With his background in managerial and economic issues, he has all the qualifications for the mayoral position. We have always known him to be an honest, hard working individual who is looking out for the people in his community. We know he will listen to problems that may arise and provide the best possible solutions. He has the strongest work ethic and truly wants to stand up for the rights of Key Biscayners.

Evelyn Sklar, MD and Virgil Sklar, MD

Fausto Gómez for Mayor

I endorse Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne. He has the best interest of all citizens in the Village. His platform of being fiscally conservative is what we need. He is also fighting for the rights to govern the Rickenbacker Causeway. A fight he has undertaken in order to keep our Village pristine and serene. Reasons like this will make Fausto an outstanding Mayor of this fine community.

Carlos Garcia

Fausto Gomez for a new approach

Fausto Gomez is my choice for future Key Biscayne mayor because I want a change, a new way of approaching the most important issues about to affect us: Privatization of the causeway; not raising the millage rate nor the debt cap; and, getting Village assets back in shape. Join me in voting for Fausto Gomez.

Cecile Sanchez

Katie Petros for mayor

I want to go on record as endorsing Katie Petros for the office of mayor of Key Biscayne. I have known Katie for over 20 years and have always been impressed by her honesty, her intelligence, and her commitment to hard work. As a respected member of the Key Biscayne Village Council from 2016-2020, Katie worked tirelessly on the creation of the Key Biscayne Dog Park and took the lead on the new library project, proving herself to be a talented consensus builder.

As mayor, Katie will focus on the implementation of essential infrastructure projects that have been postponed for far too long: Burying power lines; improving stormwater runoff; and protecting our beaches. I strongly believe that Katie is the best qualified candidate for mayor. I will vote for her, and I urge you to do it as well.

Patricia Salles

Fausto Gomez best of the three candidates

I will begin by thanking all three mayoral candidates – Fausto, Joe and Katie – for taking a step forward and volunteering your time and energy to lead our Village Council. We are fortunate to have all of you competing in this primary.

Having said that, I encourage my neighbors to vote for Fausto Gomez.

Fausto will be the most effective advocate for our village. His leadership style was evident during the opposition to the “Z Plan.” Mr. Gomez identified the threat early, effectively communicated with our leaders, persuaded the Council to rally in opposition, and proposed a clear plan for the village to follow. I give full credit to Mr. Gomez for leading the opposition to the ill-conceived takeover of the Rickenbacker.

I endorse Mr. Gomez to safeguard the public trust on behalf of all of us. Please join me in voting for Fausto Gomez in the primary election.

Juan Santaella Jr.

Fausto Gomez is right candidate, right now

Our village faces what some call existential issues (causeway, resiliency, stormwater). We have excellent candidates, but Fausto Gomez is uniquely qualified with his proven knowledge, track record and the local, state and federal contacts these projects require.

Prior councils, including current members, entrusted Fausto with representing us in Tallahassee for 14 years. He delivered millions to our village, including funds for the only currently planned resiliency project (K-8). Versed on our issues, he vows to restore respect and civility. Fiscally responsible and prudent, he will deliver outside funding for these projects to limit the taxpayer’s burden.

Additionally, he is committed to current issues such as alleviating traffic, decreasing the budget, maintenance of our streets and stormwater system. His Street-by-Street and “Get me the Mayor” initiatives will make him accessible to our residents’ concerns.

I strongly endorse Fausto Gomez for mayor.

Ricardo “Ricky” Martinez

Endorsement for Joe Rasco

I am supporting Joe Rasco for mayor of Key Biscayne because his position on issues are always aligned with the best interest of residents. He supports:

1. Our safety – ensuring a qualified public workforce.

2. A sense of community – having voted in favor projects such as the Village Green and Community Center, which enable all residents to enjoy their island.

3. Maintaining the autonomy of Key Biscayne Village – ensuring the funds we raise will benefit the residents of our island.

His history of ethical public service speaks for itself. As mayor, I trust he will make the best decisions for me, my family and our entire island community.

Dr. Elaine deRoode

Fausto Gomez would be ‘excellent’ mayor

This is why I think Mr. Fausto Gomez would be an excellent mayor for Key Biscayne. I have known Fausto for more than 10 years as a member of the board of the Ocean Club (I am a voting representative for Lake Tower).

Fausto is just, astute and knowledgeable. He will vote according to his conscience. I have seen him move issues forward in a non-traditional way while maintaining good ethics. His experience in lobbying is one of his best business traits.

I believe Fausto will help our community maintain independent and fiscal cohesiveness. There are many challenges that we face. I believe Fausto is the best person to bring closure.

On a personal note, Fausto is a wonderful neighbor and friend. I have seen him with his family and his daughters and grandkids and the way they interact with him. I can frankly say he seems honest and loving.

Dionisio Chamorro

Endorsement for Katie Petros for mayor

Katie Petros is prepared to lead our village in a very positive direction as Key Biscayne mayor. Her tenure as a Council Member shows that she has insight and compassion and a very level-headed approach to village government.

Katie and I traveled to Tallahassee in the spring of 2019 to make Florida roads safer. Texting while driving became a Primary Offense in Florida as of July 2019 and School Zones and Work Zones became Hands-Free Zones.

I have witnessed Katie’s hard work and dedication personally and feel very confident in her leadership skills and willingness to listen and act for the good of all.

Debbie Wanninkhof

Mini-endorsement of Joe Rasco

Joe Rasco is as decent a person as I’ve ever known, period. As mayor, he will build consensus, and his vast experience in local government ensures that he will get things done. Joe made a lasting impact on Key Biscayne during his first term as mayor. The key would benefit greatly with Joe Rasco as our mayor.

Daniel Diaz-Balart

Joe Rasco for mayor

I will be voting for Joe Rasco for mayor. It is difficult to find anyone who has volunteered more time to the success of Key Biscayne than Joe. From his involvement in the pre-incorporation movement, serving us on council and as mayor, and now sitting on the Virginia Key Master Plan board, Joe has always distinguished himself as a fierce protector of our KB lifestyle. And he has taken his leadership role very seriously.

On all of our most difficult municipal decisions such as incorporation, setting up our own public safety departments, buying the Village Green, building the community center, passing the General Obligation Bond, there was Joe vocally leading the efforts. That is leadership!

We have significant challenges coming up and we need someone committed to serving all of our community. Joe’s leadership will serve us well once again.

Jorge E. Mendia

Katie Petros Mimi-endorsement

It is with great enthusiasm that I support Katie Petros as mayor of Key Biscayne. I count myself fortunate to be her neighbor for more than 25 years. During that time she raised three children with her husband, Bill, and was a trailblazer in work-life balance. While fulfilling the role of mother and wife, she pursued interests as a physical therapist, competitive athlete, president of parent-teacher associations, tech start-up entrepreneur and council member.

Katie’s credentials as a dedicated public servant are above reproach and well-documented. I appreciate Katie’s deep knowledge of the issues, ability to succinctly speak her mind and get things done. She is known for open communications, accessibility and civility, recognizing the need for “inclusion as opposed to division.”

Her female leadership will bring community resilience to Key Biscayne, which needs a strong, optimistic leader from the generation that will take our island community safely into the future.

Mel Lichtenheld

Fausto Gomez

Fausto gets things done. He was a very effective condo president, organizer, and a workaholic.

Herbert Kean

Katie Petros for mayor

I endorse Katie Petros for mayor. Whether the island is solving issues such as sea level rise, taxation or causeway improvements, Petros will serve our community with excellence, intelligence and passion. She can see the issues beyond the emotion. She maintains the competitive edge necessary to secure grants and represent our community as a front-runner for the most important improvements.

I have watched her personally explain controversial issues with great clarity, consider all sides, and effectively communicate unbiased solutions.

Petros will research all sides of an issue. We need a leader who is capable of collaborating with residents, the council and the various government agencies providing the funding and support Key Biscayne needs to achieve its goals. Petros will make sure our island is better for giving her our vote.

Paige Latterner

Support Fausto Gomez

Fausto Gomez is a highly experienced professional in public affairs and will make an outstanding mayor of Key Biscayne. He understands the issues that confront us and knows how to find solutions to them.

He personally knows key local, state, and federal officials who can help us address climate change, rising sea levels, and flooding.

I support Fausto!

Max B. Rothman

Fausto Gomez has the right answers

I was approached by one of the mayoral candidates, Fausto Gomez. I asked him about the situation of the causeway. In a simple and concise way, Fausto said he has it already planned, and that it is also top priority for him. He also noted his relationships with the City of Miami and with authorities of the State of Florida .

It impacted me. His beginnings as a young guy learning from longtime Miami Mayor Maurice Ferrer prepared him for the role of Key Biscayne mayor. I thank all of (the other candidates) for taking the step forward to volunteer to serve our community. I'll be attentive during the upcoming debate.

Fausto is ready and willing to tackle all our issues like the causeway (and) traffic on the island. I am confident he will be a great mayor.

Good luck Key Biscayne neighbors! Thanks and blessings to all the candidates.

Dr. Elsa Domínguez

Endorsing Fausto Gomez for mayor

The upcoming election is crucial due to the long-needed projects awaiting us and the serious problems dealing with the Rickenbacker Causeway, which must be addressed.

Fausto Gomez is the strong, experienced, successful candidate who we need as our mayor. Fausto represented us in Tallahassee as our lobbyist and brought $15 million to our village. He understands how the government works.

Fausto was the first to bring an understanding of the problems of the Causeway RFP presented to the county (“Plan Z''), and he was a leader in lobbying for its defeat.

Fausto is an innovative communicator and listens to residents’ concerns. Fausto is financially successful and can fund his own campaign. He will not be indebted to contributors. He will be free to vote for what he feels is best for our community.

This is the way good government works. Please join me in voting for Fausto Gomez for mayor!

Betty Sime Conroy

Fausto Gomez best of the three candidates

We in Key Biscayne are extremely lucky to have three excellent candidates running for mayor.

However, given the challenges we face, for me, Fausto Gomez's knowledge and experience dealing with the government as a lobbyist makes him the best person for the job.

Carmen Tonarely

Katie Petros has right traits of effective mayor

It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Katie Petros for mayor of Key Biscayne. I have gotten to know Katie over the years in many capacities – as a parent, school volunteer, fellow swimmer, community advocate and council woman.

Katie has demonstrated the personal qualities that will make her an effective mayor – smart, thoughtful, resourceful, persistent, honest and level-headed. Katie is a proven leader who looks for solutions to difficult problems. She is extremely thorough and will look and listen to every angle of an issue, coming to well thought out conclusions that best serve the greater good of our Village community. Having recently served on the Village Council, Katie will hit the ground running with an in-depth understanding of the priority challenges and issues facing our Village.

Please join me in supporting Katie for Mayor.

Karla Mihm

Fausto Gomeoz has what it takes

I commend Katie Petros, Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco on their race for mayor of Key Biscayne. Katie and Fausto are both worthy candidates.

After some reflection, I am supporting Fausto Gomez in this run-off election for the following reasons:

He is experienced (he worked for Mayor Ferre in his office and his campaigns);

He is successful (he ran one of the top 10 lobbying firms in the state of Florida for over 38 years, and retired from full time work only after selling it),

He is knowledgeable (he worked as a lobbyist for Key Biscayne ergo he is aware of our issues and knows Tallahassee).

He is also an independent citizen … beholden to no one.

Frances Reaves

Joe Rasco for mayor

I have known Joe Rasco and his family since 1985. During these 37 years, I have gotten to know Joe both on a personal and professional level. Joe is a family man, a person of great integrity, and a reputable and respected member of our community.

He was elected mayor of Key Biscayne in 1998, and thanks to his vision and leadership, we enjoy our Village Green, Community Center, and increased safety with our own police and fire department.

His approachability and receptiveness allow him to understand the needs of our community, and his leadership qualities, vast experience, and connections will allow him to implement the necessary improvements for Key Biscayne.

His 40 years of service to our community has proven he has our island’s best interest at heart, making him the most qualified and suitable candidate for mayor of Key Biscayne.

Marcela Zamora Erana

Fausto Gomez for Mayor of Key Biscayne

The most pressing danger to our lifestyle and property value in Key Biscayne is the proposed development of Virginia Key and resulting traffic congestion it will engender. Due to his extensive experience in government traffic issues, Fausto Gomez is uniquely qualified to bring to a successful conclusion this serious threat to our island paradise.

Both my wife Lourdes and I will vote for Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne.

Timothy Kellner Collett

Joe Rasco will be a good mayor

I am writing to voice my endorsement for Joe Rasco as the next mayor of Key Biscayne.

Joe is a friend, and, given his service and dedication to this community, he is someone I turn to for advice on a variety of issues.

Joe is a good and decent person, and understands the needs and expectations of the residents of Key Biscayne. His role on the early Councils, working on incorporation, purchasing the Village Green, and building our Civic Center and Community Center, will serve us well as we move forward with resiliency and sustainability projects we have underway, as well as those coming soon.

Moreover, Joe’s experience working at Miami-Dade County will be helpful with regard to the Rickenbacker Causeway and other issues on which we need to collaborate with Miami-Dade.

I am voting for Joe Rasco, and I hope he can count on your support as well.

Mike Davey

Editor’s Note. The opinions expressed in mini-endorsements are the writer’s alone. They should not be considered a reflection of the opinion of Islander News management, employees or advertisers.

Islander News will not run letters that attack a candidate, or letters that are submitted anonymously. All submissions must be signed and limited to 150 words. We reserve the right to refuse to publish letters that fail to adhere to these guidelines.