Key Biscayne residents and Village leaders will discuss the results of a citizens survey as to how the Beach Park should look during a public meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday

The meeting will be held at the Beach Park, at 650 Ocean Drive.

The village has been in the process of launching improvements to the residents-only park, and they hope results of the citizen survey, and continued input, will guide the efforts to improve Beach Park, said Jessica Drouet, community engagement and communications officer for the Village of Key Biscayne.

Full details of the survey are being organized, but they will be ready for discussion by the Thursday meeting, she said.

The Beach Park is a popular hangout for underaged drinkers and non-residents who jump the fence to gain access to the facility, according to Village officials.

At the meeting in October, residents told Village officials they wanted to see the park overhauled and offered some of their ideas.The survey was put out to get as much resident input as possible for the project.

Some of the residents' ideas for improving the park include knocking down the covered area, getting rid of the bathrooms, adding grilling areas, putting the grassy entrance area to some kind of use, and adding a small concession.

The Beach Park features a palm entrance plaza, native landscaping, a walk-through splash fountain, a large shade pavilion, restrooms with shower facilities and a dune walk through to the beach.

The park is restricted to Village residents only and they can only gain access to the facility by using an electronic access card.

Monitor islandernews.com for news coverage of the Thursday meeting.