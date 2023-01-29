Residents to volley ideas with Council and staff on improving VIllage’s sports programs in upcoming workshop

Key Biscayne residents will get a chance to pitch and catch ideas with Village Council members from 6-7:30 p.m on February 1 in the Chambers, when they host a sports program workshop that will help rein in pertinent needs of the community.

"If we want to make decisions, I feel the Council workshop is the way to go," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, "and I think we're ready to make some decisions."

The workshop was the idea of Council member Oscar Sardinas, who said "people spoke about equitable use of fields (at the recent Council meeting), but the big part of the problem is we don't have (enough) fields."

Mayor Joe Rasco agreed with Sardinas that the community should be invited to the workshop because, he said, "If we don't get the community input, people are not sure what we're doing or how we're doing things."

Williamson said discussions will involve five components of youth athletics:

1. What is the most effective way to oversee the entire athletic program?

2. Evaluate the eight or nine vendor contracts, and look at the pros and cons.

3. Identify if the Village should provide volunteers or pull from the staff internally.

4. Talk about field space and also the time that needs to be allocated correctly.

5. Figure out a way to get money to improve field conditions, possibly through the millage, if needed.

Williamson said he happened to step onto the MAST Academy field two weeks ago and immediately noticed that "our fields are taking a beating."

In other matters handled at the January 17 Council meeting:

* Village Chief of Staff Jocelyne Moussavou introduced the new SeeClickFix app that will overlap the existing VBX 311 communications tool with better technology, providing a "one stop shop" while accumulating data on calls as well, Williamson said. Basically, if a resident sees a pothole, for example, just send in the photo and the request to repair it will be acknowledged.

* Village Chief Finance Officer Benjamin Nussbaum showed how the user-friendly, and transparent, Master Agreement and Contract List (MACL) on the Village website can be accessed to show all contracts and agreements the Village has procured.

* Mayor Joe Rasco read a proclamation from the Village to honor the 70th anniversary of St. Agnes Catholic Church. He said that the first church services actually took place at the Mashta Island Boathouse in 1952.

"They have been an important part of this community for over 70 years," Rasco said. "This is a proclamation of recognition of celebrating their faithful Christian service to the community and enhancing the lives of Key Biscayne residents," he added, before handing the official document to the church's pastor, Father Juan Carlos Paguaga.