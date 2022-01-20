Residents worry about criminals targeting the island

Some residents were concerned the Village could become an “easy target,” especially if these criminals aren’t captured.

Maria Patricia Somarriba, a 40-plus-year Kay Biscayne resident, said “surprised” that this will result in changing how she and her family live. “I usually send my 13-year-old daughter out (at night) to walk the dog. I can’t send her out anymore,” she said.

“This is not the place I grew up,” she added, noting there are “people carousing” at 3 a.m. and waking up to find empty beer bottles and trash. “There should be more vigilance, who’s coming into our island ... if they’re (the armed robbers) not found, it’s an open invitation (to other criminals) because they think it’s easy. I implore you to pay attention.”

Council member Luis Lauredo said keeping Key Biscayne safe “is not rocket science. We only have one ingress and one way out. We are an island.”

He said it is “really important to mark this incident as the ‘New Key Biscayne.’ If this fails ... this community will go downhill, no matter how many sustainability projects we have. We don’t have time for another plan. If the word gets out in the criminal community, we’re easy pickings.

Key Biscayne’s police force “has gotten a lot of positive feedback,” he added “Let’s don’t dissipate it with one bad incident. It’s the fourth quarter and time is running out.”

Council member Allison McCormick empathized with the parents of the victims, and with the concerns of other residents who spoke.

“I can’t imagine how hard it was for you ... but thank you all,” she said. “When something happens, we all are rallying not just to support each other but working toward a solution. ... Like Michele (Estevez) said earlier, we need to be creative (with our enforcement). We’ve had issues with cars being stolen but this has reached a new level.

“We need to hear how things are going to change, and prevent what I hope never happens again.”