Last week a dear friend called to tell me that Chief Press had resigned. I was shocked and saddened and feel this is a great loss for the island. Under the chief's leadership, we became an accredited department and topped the list for safest cities in Florida, year after year, among many other accomplishments.

This was why I was so surprised when Bill Durham called me a couple of weeks ago to comment on an Islander segment titled, “Do You Feel Safe On the island.” I'm not sure if that segment was to promote some negative narrative, but I found it a bit offensive. I did comment and absolutely do feel that my family and I are safe here. You only have to drive a short distance off the key to see we live in Nirvana!

There has been much chatter over the youth getting into skirmishes, throwing things at passing cars, underage driving, outright violence, etc. I've been here for over 40 years and many of the same things were going on back then with kids fighting, stealing car radios, vandalism and other delinquent activities.

The big difference is, in 1982, I called the mother of a boy we caught stealing a radio from a car in the parking lot behind the Island Fitness Center. She just about twisted his ear off and marched him home with a kick in the pants. Today, parents are more likely to defend their children and threaten a lawsuit against the people who apprehended them.

It's a distinct cultural shift on the key and not a good one. I see these latest delinquents as more of a parent problem than a police problem.

Of course, our police need to be diligent, and I think they are. But they need our support, not our castigation.

Honestly, I feel the chief was treated poorly by a small but vocal group and as a result he just became fed up, enough is enough. After serving the island for over 17 years, always available, 24/7 mind you, I would have hoped for better for this tremendous public servant. I know there are many who feel likewise, and I hope they also voice their opinion. Enough is enough!

Dwight C. Hewett, is president and CEO of The Doran Jason Group of Florida, Inc. and president of board for the Key Biscayne Beach Club.