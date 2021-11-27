Increased police patrols on the heavily traveled Rickenbacker Causeway have made a “significant improvement on traffic flow and safety,” according to Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson in a message to city leaders.

It also has resulted in 292 total traffic stops, dating to Sept. 16, with 90 citations handed out to bicyclists and another 51 to motorists. Warnings also have been issued: 119 to bicyclists and 32 to motorists.

It comes on the heels of traffic congestion from packs of bicycles, known as pelotons, slowing flow and infringing on vehicle lanes. Also, residents faced a long delay getting into Key Biscayne after a rollover accident on Columbus Day, exposing that vulnerability.

“Our police officers, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Metro Police and the City of Miami Police Department, have been doing great work over the past few months on the causeway,” Williamson said. “My hat’s off to Deputy Chief (Jason) Younes and his team, and to Chief (Frank) Sousa taking up the helm.”

The boost in police presence got off to a strong start. For a two-week period beginning Sept. 16, 66 citations were written (52 to bicyclists) along with 53 warnings (42 to bicyclists).

Just two years ago, statistics showed the average daily vehicle traffic count on the 5.4-mile-long Rickenbacker Causeway was 41,000 vehicles. Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County reported that an estimated 500,000 bicyclists and 250,000 pedestrians use the causeway each year.

Village Council member Luis Lauredo in January expressed concern about lack of enforcement on the causeway, which he termed the “Rickenbacker Racetrack.”