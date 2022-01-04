Returning to school under the threat of omicron

As I rang in the new year, I had to come to terms with the fact winter break was ending and I would be returning to school. It had only been a two-week break, yet all memories of school felt like a distant past.

When I arrived Monday morning, I couldn’t help but feel deja vu. It was as if I had been transported to mid-December last year, when COVID cases and school quarantines were at an all-time high.

A ghost town.

My initial analysis might have been a bit exaggerated, but needless to say the school once again felt empty. It is no coincidence; the surge of the omicron variant of COVID caused more kids than ever to be exposed, sick, or at risk.

Upon arrival, I found comfort in the mask I was now wearing at school for the first time in a while. The entire day felt quite strange as I moved through the day.

I constantly kept being reminded of last year, teachers keeping their distance from students, kids wearing double masks, and a general ambiance of fear.

Hoping for better days ahead.