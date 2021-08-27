Rickenbacker Causeway Plan: Linear Park versus Transportation Corridor

Residents of the Village of Key Biscayne, awaken now!

Miami-Dade County has issued a Request for Proposals that is very detrimental to us. It combines the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways as one and the same.

They are not.

It proposes to privatize both. It calls for an Interim Agreement that will last 18 months to 2 years.

During this time Miami-Dade County staff will negotiate everything.

Then they will enter into a Project/Concession Agreement for a term not to exceed 99 years.

It proposes to create a linear park along the Rickenbacker Causeway. In its Scope of Work/Objectives, fortunately, it includes “Replacement of Bear Cut Bridge.” It also calls for “Replacement of the ten (10) fixed and one (1) bascule bridges at the Venetian Causeway.” But it does not mention the needed rehabilitation of the William Powell Bridge foundations.

Venetian Causeway is a one lane/two-way local road for the residents of Venetian Islands to access Miami and Miami Beach. It is not a transportation corridor between Miami and Miami Beach.

Rickenbacker Causeway, on the other hand, is the only transportation corridor between Miami and Key Biscayne.

It is the entrance/exit driveway to Key Biscayne.

In addition to serving the Village’s residents and workers, it serves the 2.8 million South Florida residents and visitors who use its beaches, marinas and Bill Baggs State Park.

Bear Cut Bridge condition is listed as “Fair,” according to the latest available inspection (June 2018). This inspection recommends “Replacement of bridge or other structure because of substandard load carrying capacity or substantial bridge roadway geometry.” It will not weather any Category 2 or higher hurricane according to the latest engineering investigation. There are contingency plans for a pontoon bridge if it fails.

Can you imagine the nightmare it will be if that happens; how it will affect our quality of life and real estate values in Key Biscayne!

The William Powell Bridge condition is listed as “Fair,” according to the latest available inspection (June 2018). Its foundations are determined to be “unstable and scour critical.”

Thes repair or replacement of these bridges will have a combined cost of almost $300 million. Who will pay for them? The RFP clearly states, “The County shall not incur any costs for the Project.” The Venetian Causeway’s 11 bridge replacement plan is in the final stage of its Project Development and Environment phase. The County anticipates applying for federal and state funding for the project for a milestone payment to the concessionaire.

This is not the case for the Bear Cut Bridge or the William-Powell Bridge. Nothing is in the funding pipeline. Daniella Levine Cava, the County mayor, talks about the future federal infrastructure bill for them. but that will take some time.

The Request for Proposals under Toll Revenues says, “The Concessionaire will be entitled to collect revenues from the toll operations of the Causeways…”. It goes further by stating, “including escalations, as may be negotiated between the parties.” Also, “Any proposed rates under the Project/Concession Agreement for annual plans will be negotiated between the Concessionaire and County”. Does it mean;

That we will have a residents’ pass?

Or does it mean the cost of residents’ passes will increase yearly?

I am not opposed to a linear park along the Rickenbacker Causeway, but it must be balanced with an equitable transportation corridor for Key Biscayne.

Parapan has been advocating the importance of the Rickenbacker to the Village of Key Biscayne. In 2018 he wrote a Commentary on the subject Click here.