Rickenbacker “Cone of Silence” cited by County officials for not answering questions while KB residents are invited to share opinion on the Z-plan

Key Biscayne residents will be getting yet another chance to voice their opinions or suggestions as to what they’d prefer to see from a county proposal calling for repairs, replacement and resiliency along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The new meeting will be held in the Community Center in the coming weeks with Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado, members of her staff, and staffers with the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) department, which is taking control of the county’s Request for Proposal (RFP) from a group called the “Plan Z Consortium.”

In the meantime, Village officials are asking all residents to share their ideas related to the causeway directly with the city’s staff by emailing RickenbackerRFP@keybiscayne.fl.gov, and they will relay those messages to Regalado’s staff “to help drive the direction of the Town Hall meeting.”

Another way for your opinion to be heard by sending a Letter to the Editor at the Islander News. Submit letter or comments by clicking here.

When the Regalado meeting is set, all residents can attend, either in person or remotely.

Regalado told Council members and residents during last week’s Special Meeting to discuss strategy plans that “Key Biscayne will have a voice” in the proceedings.

A day after that Wednesday meeting, the county surprisingly extended the bidding deadline for the causeway upgrades from Nov. 4 to Dec. 13. The bid extension allows time for at least two County Commission meetings to take place in which officials could consider, and possibly approve, amendments to the current RFP -- but only if Key Biscayne residents and Council members can convince Regalado’s staff to take their requests back to the Commission.

The current RFP reportedly includes amenities such as an observation deck, bike shop, banquet facility, upgrades to parkland and beaches, 36-foot wide bicycle (and pedestrian) paths, three lanes of traffic at 11 feet per lane; the all-important replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, repairs to the William M. Powell Bridge, and decades-long control of the tolls and approved concessions.

The Rickenbacker Causeway opened in 1947.

A pre-bid conference for prospective bidders, scheduled for this past Thursday on the bidsync.com website — which is showcasing the RFP — also was extended one week.

Regalado said she will listen to Key Biscayne officials and residents, and go to bat for them.

“I’ll lobby with the other 12 commissioners,” she said. “I know there’s been some bad blood between the Village and the County, but this may be the opportunity to get it right. It’s still early in the process.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey knows how important of a decision this could be, one that could eventually affect property values and business operations as well. He was willing to move forward with the idea of an “open public process” so all the stakeholders could have a say at one gathering.

Another option would have been for the Village to ask to be removed as a stakeholder so that bidders could communicate with city officials about a possible partnership and avoid the RFP’s “Cone of Silence.” The “Cone” does not prevent the city from talking to planners, however, as Regalado cleared up that detail Wednesday night.

Councilman Ignacio Segurola pushed for Key Biscayne to ask the county to formally rescind the RFP, or formally transfer all rights to the causeway to Key Biscayne. But, for lack of a second, his motion died on the floor and city leaders accepted Regalado’s option for a face-to-face meeting with her staff.

On Thursday morning, the Rickenbacker issue brought in listeners from afar as County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Board Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz appeared on Miami Spanish-language news/talk radio Actualidad 1040 AM to answer questions pertaining to the RFP.

Co-host Juan Camilo Gomez only got as far as the third question to the Mayor on the “Contacto Directo” program, when he asked: “Why has the county issued an RFP for the privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway when there are federal and state funds available?”

The Mayor declined to answer because of the “Cone of Silence,” but did say she has directed her staff to review further options for the Rickenbacker. Then she excused herself and there were no follow-up questions.

Chairman Diaz followed the Mayor and was asked the same question by veteran host Roberto Rodriguez Tejera. Diaz responded that the Rickenbacker is not simply a transportation project to fix the bridges and roads, but it will be a “tourist destination” with the aforementioned amenities.

Diaz, also citing the “Cone of Silence,” did not answer a question regarding why a couple people closely associated with the Plan Z Consortium would have such close ties — former and present — with the county’s parks (PROS) department.

“What was interesting is hearing the County Commission calling it a “tourist destination,” said Key Biscayne resident Fausto Gomez, who occasionally tunes in to the popular morning radio show.

When a bidder is finally selected after the Dec. 13 deadline, the county will enter into an interim agreement with that winner for 18 months.

A lot of things can happen during that time. “We can (even) let it lapse (and start all over),” Regalado said.

She added, “The unsolicited proposal is by ordinance and we’re following that guideline. ... In a perfect world, the county would have saved the funding for Bear Cut, but that’s not my call to make, that’s the Mayor’s call.”

A message early Friday to two of Regalado’s top staffers by the Islander News asking for answers to three questions went unanswered.