Have questions on the Rickenbacker plan? There is a special meeting with Miami-Dade County District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado and Village Council Wednesday at which answers will be provided.

Versión en español

Thoughts, concerns and Ideas have been bantered around ever since Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed an RFP for the potential privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

From “owning” the Causeway, to building a tunnel into Key Biscayne, to “having a seat at the table,” Village Councilmembers and residents alike have put forth an array of thoughts regarding the proposed “Plan Z,” which would totally revamp the causeway -- the only way in and out of the island for residents and visitors.

The Village Council last week decided to schedule the special meeting so residents could learn more about the plans to rework the causeway. Commissioner Raquel Regalado will be at the meeting, as well.

The special meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Council chambers, at 560 Crandon Blvd., behind the fire station.

Those attending in person will be required to wear facial coverings and the chamber is set up to maintain social distancing protocols.

Remote access to the meeting will be available via Zoom (meeting ID 231 627 8415.) or by calling (305) 365-7569. The meeting will also be broadcast on Channel 77 and be accessible here.